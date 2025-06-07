Rachel Zoe Joins The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills For Season 15

Getty

"You've been asking me to come back to television, and I said when the stars align or it makes sense or I have enough to say to share with all of you, and now is the time," 'The Rachel Zoe Project' alum said in her announcement.

Rachel Zoe is officially returning to Bravo!

On Friday, The Zoe Report founder announced she has joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming 15th season, marking her return to Bravo after previously starring in her series, The Rachel Zoe Project, from 2008 to 2013.

Zoe, 53, shared the exciting news in an Instagram post.

"Here we go again @bravotv !!!✨ I am officially joining #TheRealHousewivesofBeverlyHills and back with my Bravo family. Let's do this! 💎 #RHOBH," she captioned her post, which was a joint post with Bravo's account.

The first slide featured a shot of the celebrity stylist along with the words "The Rumors Are True ...," teasing the second slide, which included a video of Rachel announcing the news.

"It's official. I am coming back to Bravo. I am joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," she began. "It's been a while, and you've been asking me to come back to television, and I said when the stars align or it makes sense or I have enough to say to share with all of you, and now is the time."

"Really excited to be with all of you again, and I hope you are too, so let's have some fun! Mwah!" she added, blowing a kiss to the camera.

"WELCOME BACK! Let’s do this 💎," Bravo commented.

RHOBH stars Sutton Stracke and Bozoma Saint John also reacted to Rachel's post.

"Great news!!!!! 😽😽😽 💥," Sutton wrote, while Bozoma added, "Wooohooooo!!! Can’t wait!!!"

Kathy Hilton -- who has appeared in a friend or guest capacity on the series in recent seasons -- also chimed in, writing, "So excited you're joining the gang!!! I love you!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Aside from Rachel, Bravo has yet to confirm the other cast members for Season 15.

Ahead of the explosive Season 14 reunion, Garcelle announced she was exiting the series after five seasons.

Meanwhile, the news of Rachel joining the cast comes nine months after she revealed a big change in her life: her split from her husband of nearly 30 years, Rodger Berman.

The former couple announced the news in September, sharing a joint statement posted on Rachel's Instagram.

"After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage," she wrote.

The statement continued, "We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children."

Despite their split, the pair emphasize they "are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share."

"We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter. With love and gratitude -- Rachel & Rodger," they concluded.

The pair first met in 1991 when they were attending George Washington University in Washington, D.C.. They tied the knot several years later and share sons Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 10.