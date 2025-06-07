11 Shocking Rideshare Stories Shared By Celebrities

Getty

"I said to my husband, 'That guy was weird, are you sure he's not going to kill us?'"

Hopping in an Uber or Lyft may be the easiest way to get home after a night out but things don’t always go according to plan.

Sometimes the car doesn’t show up and other times, the driver gets a little lost…and unfortunately, it can only get worse from there. There are a handful of celebrities who have rideshare horror stories -- including a few that thought they may never make it home. While it can be scary getting in a car with a stranger, thankfully these stars say their trips all worked out in the end.

Find out what happened to these celebrities…

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart recently took an Uber ride that she thought was going to end badly. Upon getting inside the vehicle, she realized that both backseat doors were concerningly taped off from the inside. She shared a video of the car on TikTok, writing, “If you never see me again, show this to the police.” The video quickly racked up millions of views and thousands of concerned comments from fans who were desperate to know if she was okay -- especially considering she didn’t post for hours after sharing the video.

Lili finally updated everyone, admitting that the experience in the grungy car was funnier than anything else. On Instagram she wrote, “I’m alive. I was never actually scared for my life ... I thought it was funny. Can we joke these days??”

Busy Philipps

In 2017, Busy Philipps and her ex-husband Marc Silverstein were taking an Uber home from Hollywood when they had a bizarre experience with another passenger. The couple had ordered an Uber Black but when they got inside the car, they realized the driver was acting strangely and there was another person in the back.

“The craziest thing just happened to me and I feel like I need to share it with you,” Busy shared in a video on Instagram. “I tried to call an Uber with my husband. We got into this Uber. The guy was really weird. I said to my husband ‘That guy was weird, are you sure he’s not going to kill us?’ And from the back this voice is like ‘I promise that won’t happen.’ And there was this scary dude in the way back of this Uber.”

Busy says she started screaming at both the driver and passenger in the back and the couple escaped the Uber as soon as possible. They were thankfully unharmed.

Tess Holliday

Tess Holliday had an uncomfortable experience in an Uber when the driver began to shame her about her body. The model recorded part of the experience where the driver could be heard asking her about her cholesterol -- to which she replied, “My cholesterol is fine, I’m perfect. I’m healthy.” At the time, Tess shared that she planned to boycott the company because of the interaction.

“Hey @uber I don’t pay more to use your ‘black car’ service to be told that there’s no way I could possibly be healthy because I’m fat & then questioning it. No one should have to tolerate this at any level of the services you offer. I’m fat. I also have a fat wallet & will no longer be using your services. Ever,” Tess captioned the video.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union was trying to be responsible after partying on New Year’s Eve -- but ended up in an awkward situation with her Uber driver. After arriving at her home, the driver asked if he could come in to use the bathroom and she agreed, but he got a little too comfortable.

“Trying to be responsible & use UBER & our driver asked to use our bathroom. 15-20 min later 🤢 Dude dropped a deuce,” Gabrielle wrote on X. “I’m pleased we clearly have a home & available reading material that screams ‘Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool.’ Welcome to 2020 folks 💩🤗.”

Kylie Jenner

Long before Kylie Jenner had a private driver, she had trouble catching an Uber just like everyone else. In a series of Snapchats, Kylie explained that she was trying to get a ride while she was out of town but accidentally called the car a little too early. When she realized the Uber was already there, she canceled the trip so that the driver wasn’t waiting and could move on to another customer.

“I call an Uber and the guy arrives and he’s waiting outside and I knew I was gonna be an extra 20 minutes so I canceled on him. I get it, it’s a little rude to cancel but I thought I was being thoughtful,” Kylie recalled in the video.

When she was finally ready, she called an Uber again -- and got the same guy. The driver ended up calling her and rudely grilling her about her trip, making her a little uncomfortable. He then told her that he refused to pick her up and canceled the ride. While she understood, she went to call another car…and got the same man again! The trip got canceled and Kylie ended up getting a ride from a friend.

Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau is never short on wild stories and says she’s had “so many bad” Uber experiences through the years -- some which have almost given her PTSD. After hanging out with her friend Bella Thorne, Tana and a pal tried to get a late night ride home but noted that many Ubers don’t like coming to Bella’s home, which is tucked far away in the Hollywood Hills. An Uber Black finally accepted the ride when the car arrived, they immediately thought the driver was creepy. Tana then realized the license plate didn’t match the app -- but didn’t want to make the man angry, so she agreed to take the ride.

As the ride continued, she and her friend continued to get bad vibes from the man. Tana ended up losing cell reception just as the driver asked for directions. In a secluded area, Tana told him to turn right -- and he turned left instead. Then for the duration of the ride, he began “purposefully missing” freeway exits and “fully ignoring” his navigation. Tana and her friend ended up becoming so scared that they asked to be dropped off at a gas station where they hid until the driver left.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish once had a horrific Uber experience -- but it was actually her own fault! While spending New Year’s Eve in Miami, her friends convinced her to go out for the night, even though she had a big show the next day. She reluctantly agreed and ended up having a wild night out that didn’t end so well.

“I drank more than I’ve ever drank in my entire life. My kidneys fell out,” she admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I’m pretty sure my Uber rating dropped a little low, ’cause I pooped on myself a little bit in the Uber. It was bad! It was bad.”

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell had a wild experience in an Uber when she didn’t realize what Uber Pool meant. At the time, she thought it was just a fun reference to summer and had no idea anyone else was joining them. It got even more awkward when the other passenger got inside the car.

“Didn’t know @uber had a carpool option, but my driver just pulled over and said ‘gotta pick someone else up.’ this should be fun,” she shared in a now-deleted post on X. “Come to think of it, I did press ‘pool’ but I thought it was a fun summer reference. like how @google changes fonts to celebrate holidays.”

The whole car was silent for their journey, with Kristen even joking to “call the police” if she wasn’t home in 10 minutes. Eventually, one of the men in the car began singing Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” -- and Kristen was finally dropped back off at home.

Martha Stewart

The first time Martha Stewart took an Uber, it didn’t end up being a great experience. Looking back, Martha says the first Uber didn’t come and she had a hard time finding the second. Then, when she was inside, she found the car was filled with leaves, dirt, and used water bottles. On top of that, the car picked her up on the wrong side of the road and because of New York City traffic, it took almost 20 minutes for them to get turned around.

“I ordered the most expensive version to pick me up on Fifth Avenue and 57th street in front of Tiffany’s,” she wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram. “The first Uber did not show up. The second Uber came ten minutes later and parked halfway down 57th street where I could not see the license plate. Then we were facing east when I had to go west and south. Took twenty minutes to face southwest. It only took a bit more than one hour. On top of it all the car was a mess inside and out!!!!!!!! And I want Uber to succeed!"

James Charles

In 2020, YouTuber James Charles says he was verbally harassed by a ride-share employee while in Florida for a social media convention. On X, James wrote that the driver called James and his employee names and even threatened to physically hurt them.

In a note to Uber, he wrote, “hi! one of your drivers in orlando just called my employee & I dumbasses, bitches, & threatened to hit us. please contact me as soon as possible.”

Uber got back to James but they seemed to settle things offline.

Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort once took a ride in an Uber where he ended up being a little concerned that his driver wasn’t exactly focused on the road. In a now-deleted post on X, Ansel shared that his driver was playing a Pokémon game on his phone while driving.