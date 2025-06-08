Chris Evans Opens Up About Lengths He Went to Make Marriage Proposal Special

Getty

Talking at the premiere of his new movie Materialists, Evans shared how hard it was to keep his practice secret before creating a memorable moment with his proposal to Alba Baptista.

For Chris Evans, it was more than just knowing he wanted to marry his now-wife Alba Baptista. He also knew how he wanted to do it, and he knew he wasn't ready.

The star of the new film Materialists opened up about his process -- and how he almost blew it -- in preparing for the role of a life time, and why it was so important to him to get it just right.

"She’s Portuguese, so I learned how to say, ‘Will you marry me?’ in Portuguese," Evans shared with The Knot at his film's premiere on Saturday.

He spent the whole week practicing to make sure he got it just right, but it's not like practicing film lines at home where he might be want to hear how it sounds -- though after a week of practicing in his head, Evans admitted it almost happened.

"I had practiced it so much that while I’d be making breakfast and you almost just start saying it out loud," he shared. "Like, ‘Oh God, that’s not just a song that’s stuck in my head! It’s gonna let the cat out of the bag.'"

As for the big moment itself, Evans said, "I got really nervous when it came time to do it." Asking someone to marry you is nerve-wracking enough in itself, but trying to do it in their native language and get it just right adds so many more layers.

So how did he do? "I actually think I screwed it up," Evans admitted, "but I still know it."

The couple never really publicly announced their engagement or wedding unil Evans confirmed it in October 2023 at New York Comic-Con, where he shared that they had two different ceremonies, one in the U.S. and one in Baptista's native Portugal.