8 Famous Couples Who Got Married or Engaged At Disney

Getty

There’s no better place to start a happily ever after than the happiest place on Earth! For some lucky celebrity couples, they got to make Disney magic a part of their love story by celebrating milestone moments right inside the park! From proposals in front of Cinderella’s Castle to fairytale wedding receptions under the stars, these famous couples chose Disney as the backdrop for the most important moments in their relationships.

Look back on these magical Disney moments…

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon tied the knot more than once -- celebrating their five year anniversary in 2013 by renewing their vows at Disneyland. The couple completely shut down the park for their fairy tale themed affair and even donned royal attire. Mariah and the couple’s daughter Monroe arrived at the event in a pumpkin-shaped carriage wearing princess gowns while Nick and their son Moroccan donned matching Prince Charming suits.

The evening also included fireworks over Sleeping Beauty Castle and a reception in Fantasyland. Guests also had the chance to ride the Matterhorn Bobsleds, Peter Pan’s Flight, Snow White’s Adventures and the King Arthur Carousel.

“Last year, we did the kids’ first birthday and our fourth wedding anniversary in Paris in the Eiffel Tower, so it was like, ‘How are we gonna top that?’” Nick told E! News at the time. “And the thing was, that was great, but we didn’t have the opportunity to invite family and friends because we were out there, so we were like, this time, we need a place that everyone can come to. And, you know, shut down Disneyland.”

Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson went to great lengths to propose to her now-wife Ramona Agruma at Disneyland. Looking back on deciding to pop the question at the park, Rebel says she contacted Disney CEO Bob Iger to help bring her vision to life. She ended up getting special permission to close off an area right in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

“He’s the big, big boss. And I thought, well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland,” Rebel said on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in, and you know I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, it was really romantic. I did go to the big boss to get permission."

Holly Madison & Pasquale Rotella

In 2013, Holly Madison and Pasquale Rotella took over Disneyland for a late night wedding after the park closed. They said their vows at the restaurant that’s inside Pirates of the Caribbean ride and hosted the reception at New Orleans Square. Later, the 150 guests were treated to a magical evening that included fireworks and a private viewing of the pyrotechnic show Fantasmic!

“It was just amazing,” she told E! News. “We had our own Fantasmic! showing and we had the reception in New Orleans Square. [We] got married in the restaurant that's inside Pirates of the Caribbean after the park closed. Everybody got to go on the ride as we were taking pictures after, it was really fun.”

Corbin Bleu & Sasha Clements

Corbin Bleu surprised his now-wife Sasha Clements by popping the question in the middle of Walt Disney World. Right before the nightly fireworks show was set to begin in front of Cinderella’s Castle, Corbin told Sasha they had to pose for some photos for a press opportunity. While snapping photos, Corbin presented Sasha with a glass slipper and inside was an engagement ring. That night, the couple even got to stay at Cinderella’s Castle.

“We went down to this roped off area in front of the castle that was set up for an interview…They wanted to take a few pictures of us first and had us stand in front of the castle. Then they handed Corbin a glass slipper to use as a ‘photo prop.’ My cutie husband took the slipper and pretended to put it on me (solid getting down on one knee maneuver👌🏼). Inside the slipper was the most beautiful ring that took my breath away,” Sasha wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “After I said ‘yes’ the fireworks went off. He planned it down to the freaking minute (in true Corbin fashion). THEN he pointed up at the castle and said ‘That’s where we’re staying tonight.’”

John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh

John Stamos proposed to his wife Caitlin McHugh at Disneyland while watching a short film he made with the help of Disney animators. The film included a compilation of romantic moments from animated Pixar and Disney films set to the song “Kiss the Girl.” It ended with Sebastian the crab from The Little Mermaid suggesting John to “just ask the girl” before he got down on one knee.

“She loves Disneyland, and I thought, Okay, Disney…[At the park] I got on my knee and asked her,” John told People. “I pulled the ring out. I don’t know how she did it, but she went to hug me and slipped her finger right in it. When the park closed we ran around the park in our Disney onesies.”

Jordan Fisher & Ellie Woods

Jordan Fisher and his wife Ellie Woods tied the knot in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World during the pandemic in 2020. The couple hosted an outdoor, socially distanced wedding in the courtyard of Cinderella Castle before celebrating with a small reception that included the couple’s first dance and a cake cutting ceremony. They were later whisked away in a vintage car down Main Street.

“We had to truncate everything, but even though it was small and sweet, it was very intimate and personal,” Jordan told People. “I had enough time to make eye contact with every guest that was there and got to soak in that moment with each individual person.”

Rob Dyrdek & Bryiana Noelle

Rob Dyrdek popped the question to his wife Bryiana Noelle in the middle of the Aladdin show at Disneyland. To surprise her, he appeared onstage riding an elephant -- an idea he had come up with during a prior trip to the park. Rob explained that a few weeks before proposing, the couple had been at Disneyland watching the show when it was unexpectedly canceled due to technical issues. Shortly after, Rob came up with the plan.

“It hit me a couple days later that I should see if Disney would allow me to do the proposal during the show. I still can’t believe they said yes. They allowed me to come up with an entire plan to integrate it into the show and bring her up on stage for the proposal. It was pure magic. A truly surreal unforgettable experience. Everything about it was perfect,” Rob wrote on Instagram.

Erin Andrews & Jarret Stoll

In 2016, Erin Andrews and her then-boyfriend Jarret Stoll were enjoying dinner at Club 33, an exclusive members-only club inside Disneyland, when he surprised her by popping the question. The whole thing completely took her by surprise.