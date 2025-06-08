Miley Cyrus 'Shamed' Into Singing by Fans at Tribeca Film Premiere: 'We Paid $800. Are You Gonna Sing?'

Fans jump to Miley's defense on social media after the star, who was on hand to premiere her new film Something Beautiful, kept getting interrupted by hecklers who thought this was a concert and demanded she sing.

Miley Cyrus showed up at the Tribeca Festival to premiere her new film Something Beautiful, which was created to coincide with her new album of the same. She expected to smile, answer some questions, and talk about her filmmaking promise. The fans demanded she sing.

It went down on Friday while she was on the stage for a question-and-answer segment with the film's producer Panos Cosmatos and co-directors and co-writers Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter.

But apparently, the audience didn't care about any of that, or offer any respect to Cyrus' collaborators on the projects. "We paid $800. Are you actually gonna sing?" one attendee "screamed," per People's coverage of the event.

Later, another heckler interrupted to shout, "We thought this was a concert!" Again, this showed no regard for what was actually happening.

Ultimately, Cyrus did appease the unruly fans with an impromptu a cappella performance of her 2009 hit "The Climb," from Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Fans on social media was not at all supportive of the entitled people in the audience who felt Cyrus should bend what this event was to satisfy what they wanted, rather than celebrate her for the art she'd created and was trying to proudly share with them.

"Those 'fans' are soooo rude and entitled. They should be ashamed," wrote one user, praising the singer for being "so nice and patient."

"She owes these people nothing," another commented. "She handled this with such class and grace. Shame on them."

One fan who says they were in attendance wrote that the whole event left them feeling emotional. "I have no idea how she remained professional," they wrote. "As a fan it broke my heart - this is why she rarely makes public appearances."

One commenter pointed out that the event was pretty clearly described in all the promotional material, so it's certainly not Cyrus' fault that they came in with the wrong expectations. "Maybe do your research before attending then," they wrote. "She’s not an object, you don’t demand someone to sing 🫠."

"She poured her heart into this project, & y’all really yelled 'are you gonna sing?' mid-interview???" marveled another fan. "Embarrassing. Be better."

Miley chose not to address the moments that didn't sit well with fans at all, instead celebrating the evening and the fans who did cheer her and her film on.

"Seeing Something Beautiful on the big screen at @Tribeca @BeaconTheatre surrounded by the screams of the audience, was so worth every bit of effort lovingly labored into this visual album," she posted to X on Saturday. "Last night was emotional, deep, fun & fabulous."

Miley Cyrus dropped the album Something Beautiful on May 30, with the accompanying film heading to theaters later this month.

