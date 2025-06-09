Bethenny Frankel Claps Back After Joy Behar's 'Fake Boob' Comment on The View

Getty/X/TikTok

"Sadly, Joy is painting the picture of the older, seemingly miserable, washed-up woman that all of us are trying to show that we aren't," says Frankel.

Displeased Frankel, took to TikTok to respond to Behar's criticism, clearing up what cosmetic procedure's actually has done while opening up about how she and the other models got ready for the runway.

"So, Joy Behar took a swipe at me on The View. Whoopi mentioned that I was talking about the show, saying that none of us looked the way that we looked two hours prior. It took a lot of work and glam teams," Frankel said, setting the scene and referring to a video she posted last week about her prep for the show.

Joy's response? "I appreciate her candor, but her boobs are still fake. Just sayin'." The comment got laughs from the panel and studio.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"This is actually a lift, Joy," Frankel confirmed.

The Real Housewives of New York star then explained that she underwent a breast lift 15-20 years ago, to correct her naturally large breasts which had become "saggy/floppy" after high school.

"The thing that that show really illustrated was that women my age and older -- women of a certain age -- can live their lives freely with happiness and joy. We're not washed up, miserable older women," Frankel stated.

"I actually feel sorry for Joy that she hasn't lived her life, or doesn't seem to be living her life, with any joy," she continued, "because you have to be really miserable to take a swipe at something that is literally self-deprecating."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"You have to be really miserable to take a swipe at something that is literally self-deprecating and literally leveling the playing field, saying, 'Yeah, we all look like this, but we had a lot of work that day,'" the reality star then continued, defending her earlier video.

She then accused Behar of kicking "someone when they were already saying they're down."

"Sadly, Joy is painting the picture of the older, seemingly miserable, washed-up woman that all of us are trying to show that we aren't," she ended her video, telling women to "keep being happy" while looking at Behar as someone who can "remind us of who we don't want to be."