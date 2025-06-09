Brynn Whitfield Announces RHONY Exit, Departure From Reality TV

Getty

After just two seasons on the revamped Bravo series, Whitfield announced her departure from the show -- and shared what's next in her career, on and off screen.

Brynn Whitfield is trading in her apple for an app!

The Real Housewives of New York City star took to her Instagram Stories Monday to share that that she's stepping away from the Bravo franchise after two drama-filled seasons.

"After a lot of thought, I've made the decision to walk away from reality TV. For now," Whitfield announced. "Last week, Hoppy -- the dating app I co-founded and proudly serve as Chief Marketing Officer -- hit a massive download milestone. I can't even put into words how surreal it feels. All I want to do now is pour every ounce of energy into building Hoppy into the #1 dating app in the world."

And while she's saying goodbye to RHONY, Whitfield says she's made some unforgettable memories on the show.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"[It] will always be one of the most fun, chaotic, and magical chapters of my life," she shared. "It was the honor of a lifetime to help reboot such an iconic franchise. From day one, I've believed RHONY is a fan's show and we're just temporary custodians of something that truly belongs to the viewers. I hope I made you laugh (a lot), cry (a little), and more than anything -- I hope there's a TV in heaven so that Mimi (who LIVED for her shows) could watch me and be proud."

Whitfield continued, "To every person who gave me a chance, cheered me on, and afforded me love and grace -- thank you," she said. "I've never felt more me than on my Spotify podcast, Please See Below. And prepare to laugh, cry, and possibly poop when you read my book coming out later this year."

Whitfield said she will be splitting her time between New York and London as she works full-time on Hoppy.

"Building Hoppy alongside the most successful entrepreneurs, developers and marketers — creating THE app where the good guys are (where dating feels fun, safe, and cool again) feels like a life long dream I never knew is coming true," she wrote. "As Sheryl Sandberg said: 'If you’re offered a seat on a rocket ship, don't ask what seat. Just get on.' So here we go. We're done dating his dad. It's time to steal his inheritance."

Whitfield's exit comes after she went head-to-head with castmate Ubah Hassan during the show's 15 finale in Puerto Rico. During the trip, Hassan accused Brynn of sleeping with someone to get cast on the show, prompting Brynn to reveal she had been sexually assaulted, and claimed Hassan knew about the incident, but made a dig at her anyway.

Hassan has denied any knowledge of Whitfield's experience.

As for Whitfield, she doubled down on her claims, discussing the drama in a January interview with Rolling Stone.

"I know for a fact that I said it, but when someone's screaming into the phone, the other person might not necessarily hear them," she told the outlet.

She also said she felt hurt by her co-stars questioning whether or not she was telling the truth.

"You're telling me that in the three minutes from when I'm called horrible names [by Ubah] and I'm obviously upset that I somehow devised a plan?" Whitfield continued. "It's disgusting that I'm talking about two things that I would hope that no woman or person would have to experience -- suicide and sexual assault -- and everyone’s like, 'Brynn, we feel taken advantage of.' Maybe don't use those words to describe the situation. I just feel like I wasn't shown much [respect]."

The show, meanwhile, appears to be preparing for its next chapter following the two-season revamp, with Bravo's casting company, Shed Media, announcing a call for new housewives that same month.

"It's that time…🍎 Come and get your apple," they wrote via Instagram on January 27.