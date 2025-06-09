Diddy Trial's Most Disturbing Claims: Week Five Breakdown

Getty

In the fifth week of the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial, the prosecution continued to call witnesses as they build their case against the hip-hop mogul, beginning with the continuing testimony of a former girlfriend on the stand anonymously as "Jane."

The hip-hop mogul has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He's maintained his innocence. If convicted on all charges, which also include arson and bribery, Combs could face a mandatory 15-year prison sentence, with the possibility of life behind bars.

Across the first four weeks of testimony, jurors have heard from multiple former girlfriends of Combs, including the prosecution's de facto star witness, Cassie Ventura, as well as a woman who testified under the name "Mia," and "Jane," back on the stand this week.

Also taking the stand were Ventura's mother and Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi, who was romantically involved with Ventura while she was still with Combs. Multiple staff members who've worked for Combs' various business enterprises over the years have testified, as have hotel staff where his "freak offs" occurred, and investigators involved in the raid on his Miami home.

The prosecution also called on various players involved in and around the viral video of Combs violently assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway, including a security guard who alleged he was paid $100,000 by Combs directly to give him the only copies of that altercation.

As the prosecution argues coercion, the defense is countering with consent. But both sides agreed that in order to get to the bottom of the case, there would be a lot of witnesses and a lot of shocking details about Combs' sexual proclivities.

Week 6, Monday

Combs Pushes Jane for More 'Hotel Nights'

After being promised a "proper New York trip," which she took to mean no "hotel nights," Jane testified that Combs set one up himself. Upon her arrival, she said they "bickered a bit" as she was not comfortable with "how it's just being sprung on me," with Combs purportedly being "defensive."

With the "hotel night" now looming, Jane said she took an ecstasy pill to await "this new surprise [that] was coming." She said that night "didn't go well," and so she then felt obligated to make it up to Combs by booking another "entertainer" they'd used previously and have him fly to New York.

Just a few days later, in Miami, she said she next saw Combs at a Miami hotel and he wanted to watch footage from the "entertainer's" visit to New York. And then he "wanted a part two," so they booked the man to join them in Miami.

The following month, according to Jane's testimony, Combs again texted her to ask she arrange a meetup with "entertainers," but she was "furious" when she saw one of his ex-girlfriends posting pics with him on social media.

Jane said that she pushed back, "You got that girl next to you so figure it out." She said Combs told her she was "the only thing that's going to put me at peace," but she wasn't buying it, telling him, "Introduce her to [an 'entertainer' nicknamed] P its not me its the entertainment that puts you at peace."

She later told him that their "hotel nights" were "desensitizing sex" for her. "I don’t feel like performing loveless cold sex," she wrote him. "I’m not a porn star. I’m not an animal. I need a break I don’t want to do anything I’ve hit a wall." She said in court that the "break" meant she wasn't wanting to give her body to anyone else.

On the stand, Jane said that her frustration came because she felt she was being treated differently by Combs than others. She felt like she had to "earn just basic things from my relationship like love and respect and romance," but that he gave those things freely to others.

Instead, Jane claimed that Combs would persistently "lovebomb" her when he wanted "one of those nights." Still reading from text exchanges on the stand, she recalled tell him to spend time with his family or Gina, a woman he was purportedly also involved with at the time.

Combs texted pack, per Jane's testimony, "No I want to see you, we dont have to have sex I want to spend the day with you please."

She read out her reply: "You beat the love out of us. You made it crystal clear exactly what you want me for. You’re going to spend the day what lovebombing me so you can get what you want? It’s not genuine. I’ve hit a mental and spiritual wall."

She said she stopped taking his calls as this fight carried into the next day, leading to multiple voicemails, including one where Combs purportedly said, "Can I please come over there that's my house too," referring to her house that he was paying the rent for." Jane said she felt she had to "perform" for rent.

She said she finally responded to him when he messaged about seeing a doctor about his knees and said he was stressed, though she ignored the part where he purportedly added, "and on top of that I'm horny."

That, she said on the stand, led to the "sobriety party" she'd testified about last week where she participated in a "hotel night" fully sober, and "deeply regretted" it, saying she felt "disgusted, just repulsed." Combs had purportedly requested it because she asked him to get sober, and he agreed to stop for 30 days -- after this final "sobriety party."

Jane said that after having sex with two men that night, she vomited. After she'd thrown up, she said Combs told her, "Okay, that's good You'll feel better now," and then urged her back to the "party," where she had sex with a third man. She said that night was "absolutely terrible."

Jane Reads Frustrated Texts with Combs

"Jane," a former girlfriend of Combs who is testifying under a pseudonym, returned to the stand on Monday morning where she read a text thread between her and the mogul where he asked her to send him "some s--t of you being bad girl."

She read that she suggested they could watch something when they were together. She also shared her concerns he had footage of one of their "hotel nights," as she called "freak offs," on a phone and that he wanted video of her to use with another woman.

On the stand, she testified that she was upset during this exchange because she'd just heard him on a podcast boasting about how he'd had six with another woman for 48 hours.

That purportedly occurred on a yacht excursion he'd promised to her, and then downplayed it with her, claiming he and the other woman had not had sex.

In the thread, Combs allegedly texted, "Just do what I say please I'm horny," and "Stop it don't say no to me please."

"I don’t want to be used and locked in a room to perform and fulfill your fantasies," Jane read from the text conversation where she told him she felt "disrespected." "Coming to the realization of what this really is." She told him she was tired of being used for his "hotel binge."

Diddy's response, per Jane's reading: "I’m tired of your false accusations." She said that they then got on a FaceTime call and he was able to calm her by saying all the things she wanted to hear. He promised a "proper New York trip" with dinners, shopping, and no mention of "hotel nights."

Once she got on a plane for New York on September 17, 2023, though, Jane said he texted her about arranging a "hotel night." She said she tried to brush him off, but he replied that he had a "surprise if that's okay just one."