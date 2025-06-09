Finneas Says He Was Tear-Gassed During Immigration Protests In Los Angeles

Getty

The Grammy-award winning artist said it happened "almost immediately" once he arrived at the "very peaceful" protests.

Finneas claimed he was tear-gassed while attending the protests in Downtown Los Angeles.

Immigration raids escalated across Los Angeles over the weekend leading to public protests against President Trump's policies.

The Grammy-winning artist and producer took to Instagram on Sunday to share numerous social media posts about the protests, which erupted after Trump ordered National Guard troops into L.A., including one IG Story where he simply wrote, "F--k ICE."

The 27-year-old also shared that he attended the "very peaceful" protests and claimed he was tear-gassed upon arrival.

"Tear-gassed almost immediately at the very peaceful protest downtown. They're inciting this," he wrote on his IG Story, referring to escalating tensions.

The Grammy-winning brother of Billie Eilish also reshared footage of an Australian reporter being allegedly shot by a rubber bullet -- at close range -- while reporting live at one of the demonstrations on Sunday.

Federal agents and military presence increased in the city as Trump ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to respond to the growing protests on Saturday.

The protests centered around federal buildings in downtown Los Angeles, where ICE officials were reportedly detaining immigrants.

"BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social late Sunday -- while both California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have stood firmly against the decision, accusing Trump of escalating the issue with his military response.

"Donald Trump is putting fuel on this fire. Commandeering a state's National Guard without consulting the Governor of that state is illegal and immoral," Gavin Newsom wrote on X. "California will be taking him to court."