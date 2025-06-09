Rex Heuermann's Wife Speaks Out on 'Hero' Husband, First Prison Visit and Murder Accusations

Peacock

"No freaking way is this man going out soliciting sex from a sex worker, killing them and dumping them on Gilgo Beach," she reportedly says in a new doc.

The woman married to suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is speaking out in a new documentary about the murders.

Asa Ellerup is one of the interview subjects in Peacock's The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, giving an extensive sit-down for the docuseries, debuting Tuesday on the streamer.

A trailer for the doc was released Friday, showing Ellerup being asked, "How could you not know?" Her answer isn't shown, but a New York Post writeup about the series makes it pretty clear she insists her other half had nothing to do with the grisly slayings of seven women.

Heuermann was initially arrested in 2023 and charged with the murders of Amber Lynn Costello, Melissa Barthelemy, and Megan Waterman. Then, in January 2024, he was also charged with the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, before additional murder charges for Jessica Taylor, Sandra Costilla and Valerie Mack came later in the year. He has pleaded not guilty across the board and awaits trial.

"I know what bad men are capable of doing," the Post reports Ellerup says in the series. "I've seen it, and I've heard it from other men. Not my husband. You have the wrong man."

"People are saying, 'How could you not know that your husband was a serial killer?’ Wait a minute, I picked him up from the train station every single day. He was home here on the weekends. He smoked a cigar in the garage," she reportedly continues.

"If he told me that he went out to Lowe's to pick something up and he was gone for an hour, no freaking way is this man going out soliciting sex from a sex worker, killing them and dumping them on Gilgo Beach," Ellerup insisted.

Telling producers she wants him "to come back home to me," Ellerup reportedly said he was "home here" and is a "family man, period," amid the serial killer allegations. She went on to say he's her "hero" -- and while "there were times where he was working," she would call him and "he would come by and pick me up."

Heuermann is now behind bars as he awaits his trial, with Ellerup also reportedly opening up about her first time visiting him in prison -- comparing it to a "first date."

"I haven't seen him in all this time, and when I went down there, I was excited, and like I was, I don't know, I guess on a first date," she reportedly recalled. "You're nervous, you're scared. You don't know how the date is gonna go."

"Telling him that I love him, that will hurt him," she added. "What I want to say to him is, 'I love you, no matter what.' But I don't even want to say 'no matter what' because I don't believe he did this. I don't see what everybody else is saying. I don't see phone calls to sex workers."

While Ellerup has since filed for divorce from her husband, her daughter reportedly claims in the doc that the split is merely to "protect the assets" of the family.

The trailer, meanwhile, even includes some audio from Heuermann himself -- as Ellerup calls him while he's behind bars. "I'm doing great, now that I've got you on the phone," she tells him in the footage.