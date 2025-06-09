Sister Wives' Christine Brown Explains Why She Had Premarital Sex with Husband David Woolley

Instagram

"I needed to make sure there was going to be physical attraction before I would settle into a relationship with somebody," Christine said while reflecting on she approached dating and sex post Kody divorce.

Christine Brown is opening up about her love life after her split from Kody Brown, and why she decided to do things differently this time around.

During Sunday night's episode of the show's Sister Wives: One on One special, the TLC star got real about how leaving both her polygamous marriage and the Mormon church impacted the way she now views dating and sex.

Christine revealed that after her 2021 breakup from Kody, 56, she made the bold decision to have sex before marriage for the first time in her life.

"Like full on, it was going to happen," the 53-year-old mother of six said. "We're going to make love first because I needed to make sure there was going to be physical attraction before I would settle into a relationship with somebody."

That mindset led her to now-husband David Woolley, and Christine says their connection was instant, both emotionally and physically.

"What we had was something so special and something so beautiful, we just naturally moved into everything," the Sister Wives star said. "I'm a grown woman. I know what I had before, and I know what I want in the future."

Woolley, who also appeared on the show, backed her up, adding that Christine had been "starving" for physical affection following her 25-year marriage to Kody.

"This is why we connected so well -- what she needed, I could give to her," he shared.

Christine and David went took their relationship public in February 2023, and tied the knot later that year.

As a result of her newfound love, Christine says she's a changed woman and has the "confidence" she didn't have during her plural marriage. "I can just be me," Christine gushed.

Elsewhere in the episode, Christine also reflected on her sex life with Kody, noting that things took got rocky after the Brown family patriarch married Robyn in 2014.

"There was no real emotion anymore," she said. "It wasn't a real, true intimacy. He wasn't taking care of me emotionally, romantically, physically, financially -- nothing."

She recalled having just one conversation with Kody about their lack of intimacy, and his response made clear that that part of their relationship was over.

"So the next time he came over, I said, 'You're done. You're not staying here anymore. I don't want you in my bed,'" Christine recalled.

Looking back, she admitted she often felt "used" in the relationship.

"Maybe we just used each other," she pondered when reflected on the intimacy she had in her marriage to Kody. "It didn't mean anything. Maybe just apathetic, probably apathetic. It was kind of like, 'I guess we just have to.' Maybe there was just a need, just a physical need that was met."