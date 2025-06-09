Tom Felton Not 'Attuned' to J.K. Rowling's Controversial Views Amid Harry Potter Return

Getty

Tom Felton is not letting J.K. Rowling's controversial comments overshadow the magic of Harry Potter.

While walking the red carpet at the Tony Awards in New York on Sunday, the actor was asked if Rowling sharing her views online about the transgender community affected his decision to join Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

"No, I can't say it does,” Felton told Variety. "I'm not really that attuned."

"The only thing I always remind myself is that I've been lucky enough to travel the world -- here I am in New York -- and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than 'Potter', and she's responsible for that," Felton continued.

"So I'm incredibly grateful."

Felton -- known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the film franchise -- will be reprising his role for his Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre in New York City starting November 11 and running for 19 weeks.

Rowling's controversial views and vocal anti-trans commentary often makes headlines around the world, igniting clashes online between the author and those who stand with the community.

Many online have shared their disappointment with Felton's decision to show his support for Rowling.

"Who is this guy who thinks Harry Potter is a cultural zenith -- and why are we listening to him?," one X user wrote.

Another noted: "What would a privileged straight white cis male know about the oppression faced by my trans colleagues?"

However, Felton was met with applaud online too.

"Thank goodness someone in that franchise learned not to bite the hand that feeds him," one wrote.

"Who would have thought Draco would be the most level-headed," another added.

It comes after Pedro Pascal was one of the latest celebs to slam Rowlingafter she shared a controversial post celebrating the UK's Supreme Court ruling about transgender women in April.

The actor branded her a "heinous loser" as he took to the comments section of a recent Instagram post that called for a boycott of the fantasy franchise and everything under its IP.

Earlier this month, the UK Supreme Court ruled that trans women are not legally women under the Equality Act, according to the Independent.

Rowling -- who has been embroiled in controversy over her stance on transgender issues in recent years -- reacted to the ruling, posting a photo of herself on X in which she can be seen smoking a cigar on a yacht.