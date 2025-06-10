Alex Cooper Reveals What Convinced Her to Interview Kamala Harris

Getty/Call Her Daddy/YouTube

Harris made headlines for her October 6 appearance on the podcast, where she opened up about criticisms surrounding her humility and the public discourse around her decision not to have biological children.

Alex Cooper is sharing what influenced her to interview Kamala Harris.

In Part Two of Hulu's new docuseries Call Her Alex, the 30-year-old Call Her Daddy host opened up about her thought process leading up to her viral interview with the former Vice President.

"I am in the middle of the Unwell Tour. I have been on stage for the past four nights in a row, and I got a call that I'm going to be interviewing the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris," Cooper recalled.

But the decision wasn't exactly an easy one, with the podcast host admitting that she had a big internal debate over whether or not to introduce politics to to the Daddy Gang.

"On one hand, I'm very aware that the 'Daddy Gang' is both Republican and Democrat, and I have made a very concerted effort not to dive into politics on my show," she explained. "But I'm going to do it the way that I want to do it."

"I'm not not CNN. I'm not Fox News. This is Call Her Daddy, and we talk about women's rights," Cooper continued.

Cooper, who launched the show in 2018 focusing on sex, dating, and relationships said ultimately, it was a heart-to-heart with her husband Matt Kaplan that helped her solidify her choice to go through with the interview.

Call Her Daddy

"I had this conversation with Matt," she said. "And we were both talking about how if I'm lucky enough to have a daughter one day, like how am I not going to do this because it could make a difference, right? I'm going to sit down with her and do my best... Now, it's game time."

The docuseries then cuts to Cooper and her team prepping for the high-profile sit-down, brainstorming how to make the conversation meaningful, while staying true to the Call Her Daddy brand.

"Getting her [Harris] to talk about the confidence it takes, the work ethic and the swag it takes to continuously fill positions that only men have had," Cooper said, describing her approach. "I don't want it to be inspirational. I want it to be like, 'Tell me some savage s--t."

