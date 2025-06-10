OnlyFans Star Annie Knight Reveals 'Strangest' Requests & What She Refuses to Do

Instagram

The Australian native also gave an update on her health battle after she was hospitalized following her challenge of sleeping with 583 men in six hours, sharing why it's been "frustrating."

OnlyFans star Annie Knight is opening up about the bizarre requests she's received in her years creating content on the platform.

During an interview with Us Weekly, the Australian native revealed the "strangest" requests she's been asked to do on OnlyFans as well as the ones she refuses to do.

"The strangest ones I've gotten, in my opinion, are the ones that are like, they'll send through a six-page script. It is like a full play," Knight said. "They've obviously got mummy issues or something like that, but they want me to pretend I'm their mom and I'm telling them off. I don't know but it's like a full script, and they want me to memorize the entire thing."

The 28-year-old called these requests "insane," adding, "I always say no to those ones, because I'm like, the amount of time and effort it's going to take to learn that script is not worth the money that I could get for it."

Knight also claimed that she has to refuse "a lot" of "gross" requests because they are not permitted on OnlyFans.

"Anything to do with blood, feces, urine, that's not allowed on OnlyFans. So they are immediate noes. I wouldn't say no to fetishes," she said. "Just the ones that are sort of gross or illegal on OnlyFans are the ones that I say no to."

Knight went viral in May after claiming she slept with 583 men in six hours. In the wake of her challenge, she revealed she was hospitalized after she suffered from "bleeding."

"I'm not doing very well, I've been bleeding a lot since the challenge. It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut," Knight told Us Weekly, sharing that she has endometriosis, which is a "painful and often misunderstood condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it," per the Mayo Clinic.

She pointed out that she didn't know if her bleeding was from endometriosis or from sleeping with 583 men.

"I'll definitely survive but it is quite painful and unpleasant at the moment," Knight told the outlet.

The next day, Knight gave a health update.

"It's just sort of gotten to the point now, I think, where my body has gone, 'Hey, high cortisol can’t function,'" she told Us Weekly. "Basically making my endometriosis worse, as well as we know that hormonal imbalances can cause irregular and heavy periods. So unfortunately, that’s just what I’ve been dealing with since."

Knight said she believes her body "hit a wall," sharing that she feels "exhausted" and "burnt out."

"The prognosis is good, and it looks like I'm going to have to take a week off, try and relax a little bit, sit out in the sun, just take it easy for a little while," she shared. "But I'll definitely be OK. I'm not letting this slow me down."

In her latest interview with Us Weekly on Sunday, Knight expressed her frustration over how she was allegedly treated by doctors, claiming they continued to dismiss her health concerns -- which she said she's experienced for months -- and kept bringing up her sex challenge.

"I was like, 'Well, that doesn't make sense, that it's the challenge,'" she said. "And I kept telling them, 'It can't have been the challenge because I've been having these issues since January and I only did the challenge in May.'"

"It was frustrating that they were just trying to mostly just associate everything with the challenge and say, 'It’s the challenge, it's the challenge,'" she continued. "So that was frustrating -- that they just wouldn't really listen to me. And then, in the end, they were like, 'Oh yeah, it wasn't the challenge.' And I was like, 'I told you.'"

While Knight said she doesn't have "any answers" yet," she said she's "feeling a lot better."