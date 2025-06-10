Ariana Biermann Addresses DUI Case After Accepting Plea Deal: 'I Didn't Do it'

Getty/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Ariana Biermann appeared on an episode of Gia Giudice’s iHeartRadio podcast, Casual Chaos, revealing why she took a plea deal in her DUI case.

In August 2022, Biermann -- daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kim Zolciak -- was arrested after she was involved in a car crash, but later denied drinking and driving before the accident occurred. She was booked on misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change, and misdemeanor underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol.

Her boyfriend Hudson McLeroy was also arrested on alcohol-related charges that same day.

"I hate that this is all surfacing right now," she said on the podcast. "I didn't do it, and I was never gonna take any deal or do anything. I denied so many of them because I was like, 'No. I didn't do this. I'm fighting this.'"

"The anxiety just waiting for this to be done over the last three years, the headlines coming out and the misconception, I think that's crazy, is everybody thinks I'm on probation for the next two years and that I have a DUI,” she added. "I do not have one. It was dismissed completely. I do not have one at all.”

The DUI dismissal came in May, after the Next Gen NYC star accepted a plea deal in which she entered a no contest/guilty plea for reckless driving and possession of drug-related objects. Per TMZ, she was given 24 months probation and 40 hours community service; the probation can reportedly end sooner than 2-years, but no earlier than 12 months.

"They offered me this in August, and I said, you know what? I'll take it," she told Giudice. "So whatever. Move on.”

As part of her probation, Biermann will also have to stay away from drugs and alcohol and to not be involved with anyone that possesses illegal drugs. That bit, she said, comes with its bonuses.