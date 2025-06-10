BET Puts 2000's Nostalgia Center Stage with Epic 106 & Park Tribute

Getty

The tribute included performances from Ashanti, Bow Wow, Mya, Keyshia Cole, B2K and more.

The 2025 BET Awards had the crowd up on their feet, as the show brought viewers back to 106 & Park.

The music video countdown show was celebrated with a 25th anniversary tribute on last night's show inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with a recreation of the series' original set.

Hosts Free, Big Tigger, Keshia Chanté, Julissa Bermudez, and Terrence J were all tapped to, once again, host the celebration -- which went for a good 20 minutes.

Missing from the hosting stage was Rocsi Diaz, who took to Instagram to share the reason she wasn't at the BET Awards for the reunion.

"I'm so sorry if I let you down 😢. Just know I tried everything possible to be a part of the 106 & Park reunion. It really meant a lot to me to be there with my fellow host. 106 was by far the best thing that's ever happened to my life," she wrote in the caption.

"So just know it was because of an immediate job opportunity I was unable to take part in the reunion," she added.

For the tribute, millennials were taken back in time with an opening performance from Ashanti, who walked down the stage in shiny, thigh-high, black boots matching her glossy trench coat.

Singing her hit singles "Happy" and "Foolish," she had the crowd bobbing their heads and singing along.

Wow this opening scene from the #betawards was for the millennials 🔥. We really rushed home from school to watch #106andpark man what a time 🥹! #betawards #betawards pic.twitter.com/sFQP3EPMLd — TheLawrenceReport YT (@LawrenceGerald1) June 10, 2025 @LawrenceGerald1

The performances continued with Jim Jones and his classic, "We Fly High (Ballin')" -- which had Nick Cannon rapping along -- and Amerie in a white body suit for her hit, "1 Thing."

Keyshia Cole was up next with "I Should Have Cheated," before Mya killed it with "Case of the Ex," both women crushing their break-up anthems.

T.I. then made his BET stage return, with "Bring Em Out" and "What You Know," getting stars including Doechii really moving in the audience.

The final portion of the anniversary tribute brought boy band B2K to the stage, as Lil' Fizz, Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B all performed "Bump, Bump, Bump" in matching white looks and killer choreography. The song originally featured P. Diddy, with his rap going to Lil' Fizz.

Wrapping up the reunion, Bow Wow -- a host of 106 & Park -- brought it to a close with "Like You," before Jermaine Dupri joined him for "Fresh Az I'm Iz."

After the tribute, viewers took to social media to praise the performance and their memories watching the original series before it ended in 2014.

Thank you AJ & FREE for giving us 106 & Park. 💐 pic.twitter.com/AnlsvKaoFN — MO’ BLUES (@ROZtheCreator) June 9, 2025 @ROZtheCreator

25 years ago, Lil’ Bow Wow performed ‘Bounce Wit Me’ on BET’s 106 & Park premiere episode (2000) pic.twitter.com/74KPDp5x84 — The Introverted Joy 🤍 (@joyalana_) June 9, 2025 @joyalana_

#BETAwards



We really was at home watching 106 & Park while we was doing homework pic.twitter.com/fALIUlVtls — July 19 (@212Lexus) June 10, 2025 @212Lexus