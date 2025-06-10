Glen Powell's Ex Gigi Paris Breaks Silence On Sydney Sweeney Relationship Rumors: 'I Just Wanted Respect'

Getty

Glen Powell's ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris is letting the world know her side of the Powell and Sydney Sweeney romance rumors.

The model sat down with influencer Emma Klipstein in a recent episode of her Too Much podcast where she broke her silence on the world wide phenomenon that was the Anyone But You romance rumors.

Early in 2023, Paris and Powell's relationship became the collateral damage of Powell and Sweeney's purported PR move to help promote their rom-com. The stars played into their on-screen chemistry and dating rumors which lead to Paris and Powell's highly publicized split in the real world.

While the 32-year-old didn't name Powell or Sweeney in her statements, Paris referenced the speculation online about the pair, revealing the first moment she saw it all begin to unfold.

"I was at work and I was gloating about him at work and I opened up Instagram -- social media can be the worst for relationships -- and I'm getting tagged over something he captioned on a photo, and I just screen shot it to him and I said, 'Hey, the whole world is watching what you're saying please just proceed with caution,' and that wasn't received well," she said before adding, "from there was a steady decline."

She noted that moment was six months before the break-up happened.

"It was just, 'This is what I have to do for my job,'" Paris said she felt coming from Powell in the relationship during that time.

"I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? What the f--k?' Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not okay with this, and I'm walking away.'"

"So that's what I decided to do... I was shattered," Paris said, adding that it wasn't a way to "twist the story around" or "monetize the break-up."

Paris noted that she was trying to get a work visa to go and work while he was working on the set of the film in Australia, which was when everything hit the media and she felt blindsided.

"I just wanted respect, especially if it's gonna be public," she explained. "Like, don't make an ass out of me. Like, just don't make a fool out of someone you've been with for over three years talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know?"

"And at the end of the day, it was like, well, work comes first," she added. "And if that's the case, power to you, that's your priority. I gotta walk away. What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs."

Paris and Powell had been together three years and were living together at the time of their split in April 2023. While Powell and Sweeney embarked on their promotional tour of the film together -- which is all about chemistry, after all -- news broke that Powell had broken up with Paris. All the while, he and Sweeney were looking more and more cozy on the various red carpets they hit.

The murmur became a furor after they hit Las Vegas' CinemaCon to premiere some footage from the film, looking particularly cozy while doing so. That's when the breakup reports hit and suddenly it was at a fever pitch.

"I just hit a threshold of what I could take and I was just so disappointed... It just seemed as though make believe was more important than the real thing," she said.

Paris then went on to criticize Powell for not having her back at the time.

"Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, 'No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn't do that.' That's all that needed to be said. And that wasn't said ... Never once," she said.

"It was serving them for their PR. Later on, it turned out that it was all, I don't know if there was a relationship there or not, but then they came out to say it was all a PR scheme at the expense of our relationship," Paris said. "Like, it was just crazy."

"Just to sell a movie or not, who knows?" she continued, "And I honestly hoped that they'd end up together, because I was like, at least it would make it worth it for me, you know? I hope they are in love or whatnot."

Paris denied distance was behind the split and detailed flying to Australia -- where Powell was filming Anyone But You -- to tell him face to face that she wanted to end their relationship... However, Powell made a phone call to Paris that changed her plans.

"I got a phone call from him right when I was about to go to Australia to work," Paris said, adding that "all this s--t was coming out on the Internet."

"And he called and said, the producers and I have discussed that I think it's best that you don't come to visit ... And that's when I hung up. And I was like, 'this motherf----- is done to me,'" she added.

"That phone call really is what broke me," she continued. "I thought we had hope, like, maybe when I got there that, like, things would maybe get better. But once I got that phone call, I just knew it was done. I had lost whoever that person was that I loved."

"I went anyways just to look him in the eye and break up with him," Paris said, adding "it was the hardest thing I'd ever had to do." "But then I was stuck there for two weeks doing my jobs. And there was a rule, like, I was not allowed near set. I was not allowed anywhere near production. It was very bizarre," she added.

Powell and Sweeney both denied rumors that they were involved romantically -- but not until months after. All the while, Sweeney was in a committed relationship with Jonathan Davino since 2018, having gotten engaged in March 2022. Fans wondered how things were with them at the time, but it looked like all was well in her real romantic world.

Sweeney addressed the romance rumors during an interview with Variety.

"It's a rom-com. That's what people want!" she said. "Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker."

The Euphoria star added, "They want it. It’s fun to give it to 'em."

Sweeney and Davino called off their wedding earlier this year.