Scott Wolf and Wife Kelley Split After 21 Years of Marriage

Getty

Kelley, who appeared on Real World: New Orleans, shared her hopes for herself and her family in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon, revealing the split.

After 21 years of marriage, Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf have separated.

The Real Word: New Orleans alum announced the news June 10th via an Instagram post that depicted an image of a lioness and three flying eagles.

"It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage," she began. "This has been a long, quiet journey for me — rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children. While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I've done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion."

While Kelley declared she would not give specifics, she made clear that she and her now-ex are parting amicably as she wrote, "Scott Wolf is one of the best fathers I've ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with. He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit."

Kelley then addressed their future, writing, "We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children. My priority has always been their wellbeing—and my own healing. That will never change."

"I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection—with grace," she concluded. "Thank you to the many friends, family, and professionals who have held space for me with love. Please respect our privacy during this time. May we all remember: healing isn’t loud. It’s sacred. 🤍."

Kelley’s comment section quickly filled with messages of support. Among them was one from the original star of The Bachelorette, Trista Sutter, who simply wrote, "Sending love. ❤️"

The two originally met in 2002 through a mutual connection. Scott -- known for his role in the 1990s series Party of 5 -- originally saw his future wife on TV during her 2000 season of Real Word: New Orleans.