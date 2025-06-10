New Wonder Woman Movie Coming -- Who Do Fans Want Cast as Superhero?

Movies By TooFab Staff |
Warner Bros/Getty

James Gunn confirms a new 'Wonder Woman' movie is 'being written right now.'

James Gunn, DC Studios co-chief, has revealed a new feature film focused on DC's Wonder Woman is "being written right now," in an interview with EW.

That, however, is basically all Gunn has confirmed at the moment, with casting up in the air. Previously played by Gal Gadot from 2017 to 2023 across two solo films and a few teamups, the search for a new "Wonder Woman" is likely forthcoming ... and soon.

Following confirmation a new project for everyone's favorite lasso-wielding superhero, fans took to social media to share some of their picks to take over the mantle -- and debating who could fill those super-shoes best.

Some of the most popular names so far: Scream alum Melissa Barrera, Andor's Adria Arjona and Moon Knight's May Calamawy.

In addition to a solo Wonder Woman project, Gunn said they're still working on the previously-announced HBO Max series "Paradise Lost," which focuses on the Amazons of Themyscira.

The series is described as a "Game of Thrones-style drama" showcasing the power struggles of Themyscira and the political conspiracy involved. Gunn mentioned it’s being developed but is taking a little longer than expected.

"It's slow moving, but it's moving," he told EW.

As part of the wide-ranging interview, Gunn confirmed he's planning to write and direct another movie about Superman, following the release of this July's Superman -- teasing, "But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily."

Superman hits theaters July 11.

