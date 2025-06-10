New Wonder Woman Movie Coming -- Who Do Fans Want Cast as Superhero?

Warner Bros/Getty

James Gunn confirms a new 'Wonder Woman' movie is 'being written right now.'

James Gunn, DC Studios co-chief, has revealed a new feature film focused on DC's Wonder Woman is "being written right now," in an interview with EW .

That, however, is basically all Gunn has confirmed at the moment, with casting up in the air. Previously played by Gal Gadot from 2017 to 2023 across two solo films and a few teamups, the search for a new "Wonder Woman" is likely forthcoming ... and soon.

Following confirmation a new project for everyone's favorite lasso-wielding superhero, fans took to social media to share some of their picks to take over the mantle -- and debating who could fill those super-shoes best.

Some of the most popular names so far: Scream alum Melissa Barrera, Andor's Adria Arjona and Moon Knight's May Calamawy.

Adria Arjona as Wonder Woman.



I want it. I need it. We want it. We need it. Please James Gunn. https://t.co/DxbA5xK6PO pic.twitter.com/c9GM0gfc9c — Craig (@CS11__) June 10, 2025 @CS11__

It’s once again time to push my Wonder Woman agenda pic.twitter.com/YZA82xIAro — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) June 10, 2025 @captaincupkicks

JAMES I'M BEGGING YOU PLEASE CAST MAY CALAMAWY AS THE DCU'S WONDER WOMAN PLEASE I'M BEGGING🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/NZzFdlVGMZ pic.twitter.com/PFGAyckMC1 — Antron | FREE 🍉 (@Cineph1leantron) June 10, 2025 @Cineph1leantron

My first choice for DCU Wonder Woman is Adria Arjona pic.twitter.com/arGIO6YYUS — kara | SUPERMAN HYPE (@DCUSupergirl) June 10, 2025 @DCUSupergirl

In addition to a solo Wonder Woman project, Gunn said they're still working on the previously-announced HBO Max series "Paradise Lost," which focuses on the Amazons of Themyscira.

The series is described as a "Game of Thrones-style drama" showcasing the power struggles of Themyscira and the political conspiracy involved. Gunn mentioned it’s being developed but is taking a little longer than expected.

"It's slow moving, but it's moving," he told EW.

As part of the wide-ranging interview, Gunn confirmed he's planning to write and direct another movie about Superman, following the release of this July's Superman -- teasing, "But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily."