What Sandra Bullock Texted Dakota Johnson After Her Worst Actress Razzie Win

Getty

Dakota Johnson is revealing her hilarious text exchange with Sandra Bullock upon receiving a Razzie Award for Worst Actress in 2024 for her role in "Madame Web."

"Sandra Bullock sent me a voice note being like, 'I heard you are in the Razzie club and we should have brunch, we should have a monthly brunch,'" Johnson disclosed on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast.

"I freaked out getting this message from her because she's so iconic to me, as like a movie star. I was like, 'Oh my God.' I was just crazy," she added.

The Razzie Awards, formally known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, are a satirical award show "honoring" the worst" performances and films of the year. Back in 2010, Bullock received the same honor for her role in “All About Steve" -- and gladly accepted the trophy in-person.

The Miss Congeniality star brought everyone in the audience a DVD of the film a gift and joked they could possibly reconsider their decision. "If you're willing to watch it, then I will come back next year, I will give back the Razzie," she said in her acceptance speech.

"I'm willing to go through page by page, read the line the way I read it in the film and, if anyone wants to give me a line read of how I could've done it better," she continued, "or you guys can just watch the movie and rethink your decision, and I'll show up next year and we can go out for a drink afterward."

The day after picking up her Worst Actress award, Bullock took home her first-ever Oscar award for Best Actress for her role in "The Blind Side."

Speaking about the ill-fated Madame Web on Poehler's podcast, she said she put her all into the movie but, it didn't turn out the way she expected.

"You can't do anything about it. Like, what am I going to do? F–cking cry about Madame Web? No, I'm gonna laugh about it" she giggled to Poehler.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Johnson gave some more insight into what she says went wrong with the film.

"It wasn’t my fault," Johnson said. "There's this thing that happens now where a lot of creative decisions are made by committee. Or made by people who don’t have a creative bone in their body. And it’s really hard to make art that way, or to make something entertaining that way."