Moment Brittany Cartwright Filed for Divorce From Jax Taylor Revealed on The Valley

Brittany Cartwright is ready to be a single woman again.

On Tuesday's all-new The Valley, Cartwright met with a divorce lawyer to get the ball rolling on ending her marriage to estranged husband, Jax Taylor.

"With Jax getting out of the facility soon, I'm meeting with a lawyer to try to figure out what she thinks about the situation, tell her everything that's been going on," Cartwright said in a confessional. "All my friends have been begging me to go see a lawyer for months now, and I think it's the right time -- before he gets out."

After detailing the circumstances between her and Taylor, and their toxic dynamic amid their separation, Cartwright sought council as Taylor's 30-day stint in rehab comes to a close.

But what she didn't realize she'd be doing that day was taking the big step to file for divorce.

"He is in rehab right now. He gets out tomorrow. He's still be rage texting me," Cartwright said, before showing the attorney the texts she's been receiving from Taylor, prompting her to ask if Taylor has been "stalking" Cartwright.

After sharing that Taylor has allegedly been watching her through their home security cameras, the divorce attorney suggested Cartwright not waste any more time and take the necessary steps to cut ties, especially after discovering that Taylor seemingly plans to shrug off his financial responsibilities and stick Cartwright with their $17,000 mortgage payment.

"That's why I need help," Cartwright pleaded, maintaining that she pays for "everything" for their 4-year-old son, Cruz. "Never asked him to pay anything because he was taking care of the mortgage this whole time -- I thought."

While Cartwright admitted she was "scared" in this moment, the attorney urged her to send the signal to the Vanderpump Rules alum that their marriage is over.

"I didn't come into this meeting thinking I was going to file for divorce, but this is making me realize, 'Wow, this is bad, and I need to get out of this," Cartwright shared in a confessional.

And with that, the process was kicked into high gear -- one day before Taylor was due to return home from rehab -- with the lawyer telling Cartwright she was going to prepare the petition and file that day or early the next.

"I'm just so terrified that I'm going to allow him to slowly make his way back into my life, so I really need to go ahead and rip the Band-Aid off, get this process started and never look back," she told the cameras. "I just know deep down that this is the right next step to do."

Elsewhere in the episode, Cartwright's friends and cast mates helped transform Jax's Studio City bar into "Britt's," complete with a new sign out front, shirts for the staff that read "Britt's" and pictures of Cartwright throughout the bar.

It was a welcome surprise for the mom and reality star, who wanted to spend her last night before Taylor's return sipping on drinks with her support system.

"This was like, the sweetest thing ever," Brittany gushed to the cameras. "All my friends know how much I've been going through, and actually, how much work I put into this bar. So, to see that they changed it to Britt's and did all of this for me just to make me have a good night before Jax comes homes tomorrow -- I have the best friends."

As for what Taylor's reaction will be to big change -- and the divorce filing, that remains to be seen, with the episode ending with an ominous "To Be Continued."