Sherri Shepherd Drops Name of Actress Who Allegedly Accosted Her at Othello Opening Night

Getty

The alleged confrontation went down in March, when Sherri attended opening night of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal's Broadway show Othello.

Sherri Shepherd is opening up with new details about a tense encounter she had with another actress at the Broadway opening night of Othello.

Back in March, the 58-year-old actress revealed on her eponymous talk show that an unnamed celebrity had aggressively grabbed her at the premiere, accusing her of "shading" her.

Now, Sherri has revealed the identity of the woman involved.

"It was Nia Long. I don't know who [she] had me confused with. The only time I've ever talked about Nia is when she went through with her partner [when] there was infidelity," Sherri revealed during an interview on The Breakfast Club. I supported her and [said] she deserves to have a good man to be with her. I have no idea who she thought was shading her, but it was not me. I have no beef with Nia. I'm a fan of hers."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While speaking about the confrontation in March, Sherri said the exchange left her "upset," but she was still willing to hash it out with Nia then and there.

"I went to the bathroom during intermission and I stood there for 15 minutes waiting for a meeting in the ladies' room," she said at the time. "You don't get to pull me and turn me around like we're in a daggone cartoon and then walk away."

But Nia never showed up, according to Sherri. As for why she chose to share the story publicly, Sherri told The Breakfast Club hosts that despite the encounter being an awkward one, it all serves as material for her stand-up comedy routines.

"A lot of people say, well, 'Why would you say something like that publicly?' Well, number one, I never said her name. There's a lot of women that attended the Othello premiere. And number two, I'm a stand-up comic. So everything that happens in my life is material for me. And my stage, my comedy stage, is the talk show. So I got on stage and I just talked about it, and I said, 'You know, this happened,'" she said.

"We're both the same age so we can discuss it. That's why I invited her on my show. I don't like to tear down people. But I honestly was just confused. And I also don't like when you touch me and you pull at me. I don't like that. She grabbed me and spun me around. [But] I'm cool. I'm so cool. It's done. I would love to talk to her and just clear it up," she added.