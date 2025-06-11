Annie Knight Breaks Down in Tears Recalling Alleged Sexual Assault By Co-Star

TikTok

"I started screaming," the OnlyFans star claimed in her emotional video, while also reflecting on the alleged assault, saying, "I was so naive in thinking that because I've been doing this for so long now that this kind of thing doesn't happen."

Warning: This article contains descriptions of alleged assault.

OnlyFans star Annie Knight claims she was sexually assaulted by a male co-star.

On Tuesday, the Australian adult content creator posted a video on her TikTok account, in which she became emotional as she recalled how she was allegedly assaulted by a fellow creator while they were filming together.

"I just literally can't believe [what happened]. Sorry. Give me a second, I'm just going to calm down," Knight began in her video, with tears streaming down her face.

"I've just come from a collab with someone who I was filming content with," she continued. "They were a verified creator, but only as of recently, so they're not really in the industry or anything like that, but I've worked with people before that are new."

"I've never had anything like this happen before," she said, adding that she had to be "careful how much detail" she shared in her video because of social media guidelines.

The 28-year-old then detailed the alleged assault.

"We were filming the scene. I had very clearly laid down my boundaries ... about what I'm okay with," she recalled. "I told him that I didn't want restraining of any kind."

"Anyway, to cut a long story short, we get down to filming, and straight away he is doing the things that I've told him I don't want to do," she continued.

Knight said she's been "in a similar position" before, in which she had to say "enough is enough," and the man had backed off, but that's not what allegedly happened with the male creator.

"This time was different because I asked him multiple times for him to stop and he didn't," she claimed, before crying harder. "So I was trying to get him off me, and the more I was pushing him, the more he kept pushing me down ... I couldn't get up."

Knight went on to stress that it's "really important that you always have someone close by," noting that she had a security guard nearby who allegedly ran in when he heard her "screaming."

"Luckily, I had a security guard next door because I am so scared of this exact situation happening," she said, saying that the creator didn't know she had a security guard.

"When I started screaming, thankfully, I had someone there [who] came in and got this guy off me," she recalled.

Knight reflected on the horrific alleged incident, saying she's "super shaken up."

"I've never had something like this happen before to this degree," she said, adding that she felt that she "jinxed" herself because she just recently told someone she's "never really had any bad experiences like that."

As for why she posted the video, Knight said she wants to "make sure creators are really safe" when filming, including doing background checks and asking others about their reputation.

She added that while she "usually film[s] with strangers," moving forward, she plans to "focus on filming with verified creators who are well-known in the industry."

"I'm super shaken up from this incident," Knight repeated.

"Please, if you're a creator or if you're in the SW industry, just be safe, please," Knight continued, before reiterating that you should have "someone close by" for security.

She then concluded, "I was so naive in thinking that because I've been doing this for so long now that this kind of thing doesn't happen. And that is just so ridiculous that I thought that, but I am just so lucky that I, I guess, still had a security guard close by just in case."

In the caption, Knight wrote, "I will! Pls be careful out there 🥺 #annieknight #583 #challenge #fyp."

"583" seemingly refers to her sex challenge from last month, in which she slept with 583 men in six hours, with Knight subsequently going viral online.

Knight responded to a handful of fans in the comments section in the TikTok video. In one reply, she said she plans to go to the police following the alleged assault.

"Please lodge a police report as bet he’s done this previously and will do so again," a fan wrote, to which she added, "I will!"

She also addressed a handful of crude remarks about her profession as an adult content creator.