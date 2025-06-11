Vanessa Marcil Slams Trolls Who Say Son with Brian Austin Green Is 'Going to Hell'

Instagram

Vanessa Marcil is defending her son Kassius against online hate.

The General Hospital alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to call out trolls who have been targeting her 23-year-old son, Kassius, whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green.

"Many Christian women … take time out of their thrilling day to tell me that my child is going to hell," Marcil wrote in a post, calling out what she described as religious hypocrisy.

"I have 100 percent had it with you fake Christians. I know real Christians and I know God. Jesus rejects you and your attacks on innocent and decent children and all marginalized people," she wrote alongside a screenshot of the messages she's allegedly received.

Marcil continued, "I have BLOOD family members who do the same, draped in passive aggressive fake kindness."

Marcil didn't stop there, fiercely defending her son from those who have weighed in after the 23-year-old came out as gay last year.

"Don't involve Jesus in your hate," she added. "Jesus was a Jew who wore a skirt, had long hair and gave his last bite of food to poor people. I'd say I just feel sad for you but I'm not that mature."

In screenshots, she continued to criticize "'Christian' bible thumpers," saying she's "so sorry that you are so lonely & unhappy that you have to involve children in your self hatred." She added, "I promise you that my kid just feels sorry for you. He's happy ... my kid is the most decent, forgiving, kind, educated, talented, FREE, committed (with the same boyfriend for 8 years), self reflective, non judgmental, philanthropic intellect."

"YOU unfortunately are going to have a real hard time getting into heaven, babe," she concluded, "But, don't worry ... my son just said he will put in a good word for you with God!"

The post comes nearly a year after Green opened up about his son coming out during a candid conversation on Lance Bass' Frosted Tips podcast in October 2024.

"It's been fascinating," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star told Bass. "I would get into these conversations with Kash where it was like I really wanted to understand the things that seemed so different to me at first. And then you realize, 'Oh, this isn't different at all.' It's just your choice of partner. It doesn't affect me at all."

Green, who was in a relationship with Marcil from 1999 to 2003, has had a rocky history with his ex. The two were locked in a contentious custody battle after their split, with the drama between the pair continuing in recent years.

In February, Green accused Marcil of being absent for much of Kassius' upbringing, writing in an Instagram Story post that his son was raised in large part by him and ex-wife, Megan Fox.

"Megan and I bust our asses to give Kass a well-rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there. I'm assuming that's why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY."

He also labeled their former relationship as "toxic" during a May episode of his Old-ish podcast.

"I had some major missteps … The relationship that I had with Vanessa was very toxic in that way. It wasn't a loving, caring relationship," he said at the time.

Marcil fired back with what appeared to be a text exchange between her and Green, pushing back on the narrative he had been sharing online.

In the message, she referenced Kassius' graduation, writing, "Yesterday was his graduation," to which Green allegedly replied, "You did a really great job. He's an amazing person :)."