Britney Spears Lashes Out at Two of Her Exes: 'I Loved Their Dogs More Than Them'

Instagram

"I dated two f--king complete a--holes," she wrote in a lengthy post she later deleted.

Britney Spears let out her anger on Instagram, sharing her not-so-nice feelings about at least two of her exes.

"I dated two f--king complete a--holes," Britney wrote in a now deleted Instagram post, not going into specifics about to whom she was referring. "I realized I loved their dogs more than them and I think it's because their dogs bowed to me every time I entered the room!!!"

"Now the guys were of course cruel humans that never even acknowledged me," Spears then claimed, "and never held my hand in the car for 6 years!!! I choose animals over people anyday !!!"

The mother-of-two also mentioned how this has been "an extremely shady week" for her and she she has not "been feeling the love."

"And honestly if I did, I'd graciously send it right back to your a--. F---ing birds!" she wrote.

Though, as we mentioned, she didn't call out any ex by name, her comments come after her ex-husnad Sam Asghari talked about their to Page Six Radio.

"I can't sit here and lie and say, 'It wasn't good for me," he said. "When you're in such a public relationship, that gives you that platform – it sort of gave me that platform for who I am."

He said the attention, however, also made it so he hard to "work harder to prove myself" as he perused an acting career.

The pair met after Asghari was cast in her 2016 "Slumber Party" music video. They married in 2022, before splitting and filing for divorce in August 2023. The divorce was finalized in May 2024.