Carnie Wilson Reacts to Dad Brian Wilson's Death: 'Never Felt This Kind of Pain Before'

Carnie Wilson is mourning the loss of her father, Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, following news of his death at 82 Wednesday.

Carnie, who rose to fame as one-third of the girl group Wilson Phillips, took to Instagram with a heartbreaking tribute shortly after news of her father's passing broke.

"I have no words to express the sadness I feel right now," she began the emotional post, alongside a throwback photo of herself with Brian and her sister Wendy Wilson.

"My father @brianwilsonlive was every fiber of my body. He will be remembered by millions and millions until the world ends. I am lucky to have been his daughter and had a soul connection with him that will live on always," she continued.

Carnie described the pain of losing her father as something she's "never felt" before, telling her fans and followers that she misses the late musician "so much already."

"I've never felt this kind of pain before, but I know he's resting up there in heaven… or maybe playing the piano for Grandma Audree, his mom," Carnie added. "I will post something else soon, but this is all my hands will let me type. I love you, daddy… I miss you so much already."

Carnie's daughter, Lola, also shared a statement about her late grandfather alongside a photo of her and Wilson when she was a baby.

"i love you grandpa. you changed the world. you have left an invaluable mark on me and so many others and i am blessed to have had you in my life," Lola wrote alongside an old photo of her and her Wilson sat in front of a piano. "i will forever do music in your honor. rest in music paradise🕊️🤍."

Wilson's family confirmed his death earlier that day in a statement shared to his official Instagram account.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," the post read. "We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."

In addition to Carnie and Wendy, whom Wilson shared with ex-wife, Marilyn Rovell, the Beach Boys crooner is also survived by his five adopted children -- Daria, Delanie, Dylan, Dash, and Dakota -- from his second marriage to Melinda Kae Ledbetter, who died earlier in 2024.