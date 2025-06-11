Married Catholic School Teacher Had Sex with Student, Said She'd 'Kill Herself If I Ended It': Victim

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

Emily Huntley says she caused "harm and embarrassment" to her own kids with her actions, after allegedly having sex with a teen student on school property, exchanging nudes with him, and even paying him to keep quiet.

An Ohio Catholic school teacher will spend three years in prison after admitting to a sexual relationship with a teenage student.

Emily Nutley previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery and, this week, was given three years for each count; the sentences will run concurrently, per WCPO. Upon release, she'll also have to register as a tier 3 sex offender.

She was originally charged with six counts of sexual battery and faced up to 15 years in prison, after an investigation found she had an unlawful sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student from St. Xavier High School, where she worked as a "supervisor of a program to assist students struggling with academics."

Abuse Details

According to the Hamilton County Prosecutor, the teen was assigned to Nutley's assistance program in Fall 2023, to work on "academic matters." Prosecutors say that's when she began to "have additional contact with the victim outside of school hours," which included "sexually explicit" text messages, nude photos of the teacher, and her requests for nude photos of him in return.

Things allegedly became physical in mid-November 2023, with Nutley accused of "performing oral sex on the victim at least one time on the campus of St. Xavier High School and one additional time while off campus." She's also accused of having "sexual intercourse with the victim after hours while in her office at the school."

Prosecutors claim that "when the victim attempted to stop the encounters, Nutley continued to contact the victim via text messages."

Court docs filed this week shed a little more light into the investigation, claiming the boy's mother contacted the school's dean on October 7, 2024 with the allegations after her son "opened up ... to his parents about what had occurred."

Per the docs, via Cincinnati Enquirer, Nutley paid him a monthly $100 allowance, paid for a pickleball membership and gave him answers to a test. She also allegedly "threatened to kill herself" when he tried to break things off with her -- and paid him to stay quiet.

She was fired on October 11, before her indictment came later that month.

Statements In Court

One of the prosecutors read a statement from the victim during sentencing this week, saying the situation "altered my high school experience and my life."

"When the abuse started, I didn't know I was being taken advantage of," the statement reportedly read. "I really didn’t want to have sex with her, but she insisted."

"She would not leave me alone. She told me she would kill herself if I ended it. I really didn't know how to get out of this situation," he added, before addressing some of the fallout by saying, "Even at sporting events, people yell her name at me."

He asked for the maximum sentence possible, 10 years.

Nutley herself also spoke at the sentencing, telling the court there is "no excuse" for her behavior.

"I crossed a line that should never have been crossed. I think every day about the impact of my actions," she said. "I've lost my husband, my home, my friends. I've caused harm and embarrassment to my children."

As far as forgiveness goes, she added, "I have not earned it."