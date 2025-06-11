Ewan McGregor Scalds Himself While Making Potatoes In Cooking Show (Exclusive Video)

Apple TV+/YouTube

McGregor and his best friend, British television personality Charley Boorman, also give the lost art of logrolling a spin in their series Long Way Home.

Ewan McGregor suffers for the art of cooking.

On McGregor and his best friend, British television personality Charley Boorman's, Apple TV+ series Long Way Home, the pair embark on an unforgettable motorcycle adventure across Europe.

"It's been four or five weeks we've been on the road... That's a long time not to see your loved ones," McGregor says in an exclusive clip for TooFab, while he is cooking up a storm.

The Moulin Rouge actor has sautéing some peas, mushrooms and other ingredients as potatoes are boiling in a pot at the same time. Whatever he's making looks delicious!

As McGregor pulls out a potato to test whether they're ready, the duo get a little too excited for the perfect potato ... and pop it into their mouths, piping hot. "F--k me that's hot," Boorman exclaims, covering his mouth.

"Potatoes are ready chef," McGregor yells out before joking, "We're both scalded and need to go to the hospital but the potatoes are ready."

The full episode shows the pair travel to the Finnish lakes, where they camp on a breathtakingly beautiful island and give the lost art of logrolling a spin.

In the new season, the duo traverses breathtaking landscapes from Scotland to England, taking the scenic route through Scandinavia, the Arctic Circle, and continental Europe. With 17 countries on their route, the pair dive into local cultures and take on thrilling challenges.