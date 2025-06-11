Kentucky Man 'Intentionally' Released Raccoon In Bar After Being Banned from Business: Police

Murray Police Department

This comes after the man -- who is reportedly known by locals as "Cowboy Cody" -- was arrested last year for allegedly leading police on a chase while drunkenly riding a mule.

A Kentucky man was arrested after he allegedly released a "scared" raccoon into a local bar after being told he was not allowed in the establishment.

According to a press release shared by the Murray Police Department -- and additional reporting by The New York Post -- on Friday night, Jonathan Mason, 40, let a raccoon loose into The Big Apple Grill after he was told to leave, with the animal ultimately biting an employee, who reportedly required rabies shots.

Per police, officers responded to a call of a man who had "intentionally released a raccoon into an open business." Police said they discovered the raccoon had "bit a person," after Mason "had already been warned that he was not allowed on the property of that business," the release said.

Murray police said officers then conducted a traffic stop on Mason. After he "refused to roll down his windows or exit the vehicle," they say they were were forced to "remove" him from his car.

Per the release, Mason was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense.

According to The New York Post, Mason is known as "Cowboy Cody" by locals. Mary Hafner -- who is a bartender at The Big Apple Grill and Bar -- opened up about the incident with the outlet.

"Apparently he had trapped a raccoon earlier in the day on his farm and he had been carrying it around with him," Hafner, 37, said. "I'm a bartender, so you know I've seen some crazy stuff in my time. But nothing like this."

The bartender -- who said she's worked at The Big Apple Grill and Bar for five years -- told The Post that Mason had been drinking earlier that night, adding that Mason had always liked her.

Hafner said she "nicely" asked Mason -- who was allegedly prohibited from entering the establishment due to a previous incident -- to leave the bar.

"I came out from around the bar and asked him nicely to leave," she recalled. "He said to me, 'Oh I see how it is, they sent a pretty face out here to distract me.'"

Hafner said that she was relieved when Mason left, but she added that her relief was short-lived when Mason allegedly returned ... with a raccoon, whose arrival understandably confused customers.

"It was more scared than anything," Hafner told The Post. "It was pretty upsetting for him."

According to Hafner, despite insisting that she would deal with the raccoon, her co-worker intervened and tried to catch the animal by its tail, resulting in the terrified animal biting him. Hafner said her bitten co-worker required rabies shots.

Fortunately, Hafner was able to catch the raccoon. "I'm no city slicker," Hafner said. "I'm a Kentucky girl. I had no problem catching him."

Friday's raccoon incident comes six months after Mason was arrested for allegedly leading police on a chase while drunkenly riding a mule.

According to the Murray Police Department at the time, on December 7, Mason -- who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol -- had "ridden a mule to the establishment," and "refused to stop," before resisting arrest. Mason was also seen whipping the mule an "unnecessary amount" at another establishment, said authorities.

Per police, he was arrested for Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree, Alcohol Intoxication In a Public Place, Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Cruelty to Animals 2nd Degree.

Two days later, Mason was arrested again after he was spotted "riding down the roadway" while intoxicated. Per police, he "refused to stop" and "fled on the mule."