Kristin Cavallari Fires Back at Kory Biermann for 'Narcissist' Comment After Kim Zolciak Podcast Invite

It all went down after Kristin says Kroy went back to an old post on her Instagram, in which she shared a clip from the podcast about narcissists.

Kristin Cavallari is calling out Kroy Biermann.

During the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the Laguna Beach alum fired back at Kroy after he commented on an old Instagram post and seemingly called Kristin a narcissist.

"After I announced Kim was coming on the show, I had a comment on my Instagram from Kroy, her ex-husband," Kristin said while dishing on Kim Zolciak's appearance on her podcast. "He said, 'The ironic ignorance of handing one a platform with a full-on disorder.' So Kroy's calling me a narcissist because he's so mad that I'm having Kim on the podcast tour."

She continued, "I love when people call me a narcissist. It's always people who have no idea what narcissist even means."

Kristin slammed Kroy for his comments, calling the former NFL star "guilty" of being one himself following his accusatory critique.

"You're a grown-a-- man, you are a father and you are coming on my Instagram and calling me a narcissist? If that doesn't scream guilty, I don't know what does," she said, addressing Kroy.

She also touched on Kim's appearance on her podcast, and said that the Don't Be Tardy alum did not hold back when it came to discussing their messy divorce.

"Kim really went for it, talking about how Kroy has stolen all of her jewelry," Kristin said. "I loved that she stood by what a great mom she's always been, because at the end of the day, that is important. And when you're going through a divorce with a narcissist, it is so difficult to try to consistently be the better person. I just thought she was so brave for going out there."

Kristin's comments come after Kim's appearance on her podcast played out on Kristin's new E! reality show, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

During the live show in Atlanta, Kristin attempted to comfort the Bravolebrity by discussing her own public breakup.

"It's really hard. You're going to get through all of this, though," Kristin assured her.

Elsewhere during her appearance on the podcast, Kim addressed one specific claim she says Kroy made about her as a parent.

"I've wanted to speak," Kim told the audience. "Like, Kroy filing a motion saying I'm an unfit parent. I've been on TV what? Like 17 years. The only thing that hasn't been said about me is that I've been a bad parent. You cannot say that."

"My kids are my entire life," the reality star, who shares Kroy Jr., 13, Kash, 12, and twins Kaia and Kane, 11, with Kroy as well as daughters from a previous relationship Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 23," continue. "They always have been. I raised my girls by myself. And that's one thing that Kroy knew what would hurt me the most."

"You're with somebody for this long, I'm not an a--hole. I still, even today, was nice on the phone. I still treat him with respect," Kim added of her divorce from Kroy.

And while the public fallout from their marriage has been quite the spectacle, Kristin was able to relate to the drama.