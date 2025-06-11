Why Scarlett Johansson and David Harbour Think It's Difficult to Date Non-Actors

Getty

Johansson explained what she believes is a "complicated thing for people outside of the industry to understand."

"Black Widow" co-stars Scarlett Johansson and David Harbour have opened up about the unique difficulties that come with dating someone outside the industry.

The subject came up as the two Marvel actors had a conversation together for Interview Magazine , after Johansson asked whether the Stranger Things star dates actors "most of the time."

Johansson is currently married to Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost following her previous marriages to Ryan Reynolds and non-actor Romain Dauriac. Harbour, meanwhile, is currently married to Lily Allen and previously dated actresses including Julia Stiles and Alison Sudol.

"I tried to date lawyers and business people in my twenties, but there's something about being a carny freak that normal people don't get," he responded, before asking whether Johansson has also stuck to "artists" in her history.

"I've had serious relationships with people that were not in the industry, and I found one of the challenges was that the person had no idea of what I needed to do my job," she replied.

"I also think it's easy to create a lot of jealousy when a person is not involved in the industry, because actors by nature are very free-spirited and they create very intimate relationships with people at work," she added.

"They can be loyal to a partner and also very engaged in all these other kinds of relationships, and I think it can be a blurry line for some people," Johansson continued. "Also, to have a relationship with the public can be a complicated thing for people outside of the industry to understand."

Harbour, 50, could relate -- and explained how his process of getting into character could be difficult for someone who doesn't understand the industry.

"Yes. There's a certain way that we sort of put our lives on hold for a character," he said.

"This may sound crazy, but when I'm in a complex scene with someone that's going extremely well, I feel like I’m living in a deeper way than I am in normal life," Harbour continued. "And sometimes, if that's going to be the focus of my day, I'm not going to want to waste life outside of that."