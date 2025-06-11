Ex Bunny Ranch Workers Detail Money Issues, Falling Into 'Debt Bondage' at Brothel (Exclusive)

A&E

Employees of the famed Bunny House recalled having their share of payment dwindled, being forced to buy their own condoms, lube, sex toys and more.

Tales about the inner-workings of Nevada's Moonlight Bunny Ranch are coming to prime time, thanks to a new A&E's docuseries, Secrets of the Bunny Ranch.

At the center of the Bunny Ranch was owner Dennis Hof, viewed by his supporters as a prostitution liberator who worked to de-stigmatize the profession. In an exclusive TooFab clip from the new series, however, experts and former employees of one of the world's most famous legal brothels share some less-than-ideal stories from the inside.

"The brothel has a 50/50 split, meaning the house gets 50% and the women get 50%, but the women don't even take home 50% because they also have to pay for supplies," one woman claims in the footage, calling Hof's "advice" for women to charge higher rates "self-serving."

A former employee -- Dolly Hart -- then broke down what exactly the girls would end up taking home, if anything.

"Dennis does the run down of how we split it, he's doing the 50/50, and I'm like, 'Okay that's fine' and he's like, 'Well, that includes tips,' and I'm like, 'That's horses--t', and then he's like, 'That includes gifts,'" she claimed, mocking his voice.

Hart then claimed a girl who worked at the brothel was given a car by a client -- and was was then forced to "split" the gift by "paying out" Hof for the other half of the vehicle. "I'm over here like, why did you tell him?" added Hart.

Another former Bunny Ranch employee -- Deanne Holliday, who was Hof's publicist and personal assistant -- claimed the girls were even required to purchase their own condoms.

"They booked $1,000 maybe, on a good day," Holliday told the camera.

"When they got paid out, the brothel took their $500, now from the girls $500, they're given a card that shows all of the money that was deducted," she continued, which included rent of $45 a day, seven days a week.

Other employees revealed clothes, hair, make-up, sex toys, lube and more all came out of their profits.

"You have to pay if you want to do your laundry, you need to tip the housekeeper, you need to tip the staff, the cashier expects a tip. Everybody's got their hands in that money," Holliday stressed.

Holliday recalled cashiers hearing the girls "over and over" ask, "Is that all I've got?"

"You could go days without having a client, but the tab grew and grew and it grew," another employee recalled, "and you become constantly trying to pay off your tab. That's why it was called debt bondage."

This is the same brothel where Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, former professional basketball player Lamar Odom's had his near-death experience. Other episodes will also delve into what allegedly happened that evening, from those employees who were there.

Hof, if should be noted, died in 2018 at Love Ranch South in Crystal, Nevada, after celebrating his 72nd birthday.