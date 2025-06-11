Social Media Star Nara Smith Defends Having Four Kids at Such a Young Age

Instagram

"This was a surprise baby," Nara revealed, before getting candid about her pregnancy.

Social media star Nara Smith is defending her choice to have so many children before her 24th birthday.

Smith, currently 23 and six months along, is currently expecting her fourth child with husband Lucky Blue Smith. During her recent GRWM (Get Ready with Me) video on TikTok, Smith did a mini Q&A about her pregnancy, cleared up some questions from her many, many followers.

"No, I'm not having this many kids because I'm Mormon," she clarified. "I'm not Mormon. I just always wanted to be a young mom and do everything while I was really young. And I think that's just a personal preference for me."

The young model, who married Lucky at the age of 20, went on to briefly describe her life before settling down and how it made her ready for the next steps sooner than others.

"I did a lot of the things that people in their 20s do when I was a teenager," Nara revealed. "So now, I felt like I was ready to start a new chapter and do other things, which is being a mom. And I love being a mom and making that choice."

As she continued to apply eyeshadow to her eyelids, Smith confirmed she didn't plan on having another kid after having her youngest, Whimsey Lou, 14 months ago. "This was a surprise baby," Nara shared.

"I said I was totally done after our last one. Whimsy is only just about over a year, I guess it was meant to be," she added.

In the video, the TikToker announced she's 6 months into her pregnancy and explained why she didn't announce it sooner.

"I waited to share for as long as I feel like I could because I knew that people were going to have all kinds of opinions," she added. "And me personally, I had to get used to the idea as well of having another kid since I mentally prepped to be done after Whimsy."

Smith also said she and her husband are really good at "tag-teaming" when it comes to watching the kids and disclosed that they don't have a nanny.

"Lucky and I are really good at tag-teaming," she said. "We tag-team and really figure out our work schedules and what we have to do. And then the other person takes care of the kids. Then when we're lucky, family come and help out when we’re both traveling or when it's too much, and the workload is piling up. So, we're kind of managing it like that."