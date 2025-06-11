Tarek El Moussa Shares Touching Messages for Daughter Taylor Following Vegas Altercation

Instagram

"We hope all the mistakes you’ve watched us make throughout your life help to guide you to a brighter future…. 😜🤣🤣," Tarek, ex Christina Haack and wife Heather El Moussa penned in a joint post.

Tarek El Moussa is breaking his silence following the news that he was cited for battery during a physical altercation in Las Vegas, though he didn't directly address the incident.

The Flip Off star shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, June 10, celebrating daughter Taylor's milestone as she heads to high school.

The joint post, which was also shared by ex-wife Christina Haack and current wife Heather Rae El Moussa, featured a poignant message for the teen, in which they shared their hopes that Taylor learns from her parents' mistakes.

"Taylor we are so proud of you and so excited for you to head into the next stage of your life. Our beautiful, smart, incredible, bright light we all love and adore you," the caption read, alongside a smiling family photo.

The post continued, "We hope all the mistakes you’ve watched us make throughout your life help to guide you to a brighter future…. 😜🤣🤣 love you baby. High school here we come!!!"

The comments come after Tarek and Christina's highly-publicized marriage and divorce, as well as the reality star's recent scandal, which saw him cited for battery following a reported physical altercation at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told TMZ, who was first to break the news, that officers responded to a call regarding a fight between two men. While Tarek was cited after the altercation, he was not arrested.

According to the outlet, the incident began when Tarek's elderly father was being harassed. The HGTV star allegedly stepped in to defend him and "seriously roughed up" the other guy, per TMZ, though no one involved sought medical attention.

The Vegas trip was a family affair, with Tarek being joined by his wife Heather, his mother and father, and Heather's parents.

The couple even shared a Reel from the getaway on June 7, showing happy moments from the weekend, including Tarek speaking onstage at an event. In several clips, Tarek's father can be seen smiling alongside his son.

"Not our average Vegas trip… 🎰💎🖤. Watched Tarek do his thing on stage (so proud!) and made it extra special by bringing our parents along for the ride," Tarek and Heather captioned the video of their trip. "We got to show them a glimpse behind the scenes -- our world, our work, and of course, the glam. Grateful for these moments that we get to spend together. 🥂✨."