Ava Phillippe Responds After Her Relationship Is Compared to Parents Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

Talk about awkward!

Ava Phillippe, the 25-year-old daughter of Legally Blonde icon Reese Witherspoon and Cruel Intentions star Ryan Phillippe, was hilariously horrified after a fan suggested she and her boyfriend, Dakota Brubaker, looked a little too much like her famous parents.

In a TikTok posted Thursday, that's quickly going viral, Ava reacted to a comment pointing out the uncanny resemblance between her and her boyfriend, and her mom and dad during their late-'90s, early-2000s Hollywood golden couple era.

"You guys, whaaaaattt," Ava captioned the clip, clearly taken aback.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In the video, the model-actress stands in her kitchen, jaw fully dropped, while Dakota slowly enters the frame. Sporting a black turtleneck and round glasses -- eerily reminiscent of Ryan's character Sebastian Valmont from Cruel Intentions -- Dakota plays along with a puzzled look before dramatically pulling off his glasses. Ava, meanwhile, mouths a panicked, "No, no, no, no, no!" at the camera.

"Like literal Reese and Ryan," one follower commented. Another added, "Can't unsee it now."

Though this may be Dakota's first time being likened to a '90s heartthrob, Ava's been compared to her lookalike mother for years. And while the Oscar winner embraces it, telling InStyle in 2021 that she loves "being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young," she admits it hasn't always been easy on Ava.

"I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother," Witherspoon said at he time, adding that when the pressure gets to her daughter, she turns to someone who gets it, like Reese's Big Little Lies co-star, Zoë Kravitz.

"Because she and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, 'Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about,'" the mother of three quipped.

Ryan, meanwhile, has his own thoughts on the family resemblance discourse. Despite fans often linking Deacon, 21, to him and Ava to Reese, he told E! News he sees it the opposite way.

"Obviously, there is a father-son resemblance," he said, "but [Deacon] actually looks a lot more like Reese's side of the family. Ava looks more like mine."