Bachelorette Alum Michelle Young Marries Jack Leius

Michelle Young has said "I do" to her "boo," Jack Leius.

The 32-year-old star of The Bachelorette and her sales consultant beau got married this weekend at Woodland Glasshaus at Bavaria Downs in Chaska, Minnesota, in front of around 200 guests.

"It’s been a whirlwind of emotions and our cheeks may get stuck from smiling so big!" she shared in an interview with People magazine about the nuptials.

"We knew regardless of how things turned out it would feel like an incredibly special day. So many fun moments and funny stories," she added.

Designing the wedding dress, she said, was something she needed to put a lot of thought and time into ... adding it was worth it in the end.

"It was many months of meetings and flying to appointments but turned into one of the most special memories," she said of working with Anne Barge on the custom gown.

Her bridesmaids and the groomsmen all wore black, while Leius' boss Mike Sherels -- who's also the ex University of Minnesota football coach -- officiated. Sherels' daughters acted as flower girls.

"We wanted our day to be very intentional," Young added. "It's easy to get caught up in the planning of it all and not transition into the moment so we made sure to plan small moments aside with each other."

The two also opened up to the publication about possibly starting a family soon .

"We both are excited to have found the person who we genuinely call our best friend and will go through life with," they tell People. "Looking forward to having some athletic babies and hopefully coaching them in the future."

The newlyweds are set to celebrate their honeymoon for two weeks in Italy.