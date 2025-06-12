Footage Shows Bridgerton Star Fight Back After Having Phone Stolen in London Cafe

Getty/YouTube

Actress Genevieve Chenneour fought off a thief and an alleged accomplice who she says "threatened to stab" her after taking her cell phone.

Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour is opening up about a scary incident.

Chenneour, who played Clara Livingston in Season 3 of Netflix's smash hit, fought back after having her phone stolen from her on February 8 inside a Joe & the Juice café in London's Kensington neighborhood.

The 27-year-old actress says she was threatened with being stabbed "multiple times" by one of the suspects during the incident, which was caught on camera. While appearing on the British daytime show, This Morning, Chenneour detailed the terrifying moment her phone was stolen.

"I had a bit of sixth sense that something wasn't quite right. As a woman, you have that kind of intuition, and I could feel people moving around me in a different way, but I only became aware of it when the incident had happened and in hindsight," Chenneour recalled.

While Chenneour didn't necessarily recommend anyone else fighting off potential attackers, especially those threatening to stab them, the TV star said her on-set fight training and growing up with brothers prepared her for those harrowing few minutes.

"It just was an instinct," Chenneour admitted. "I don't know what came over me. I thought that was a normal reaction, but then I read all the comments and realized, actually, a lot of people would let them take the phone."

The fight went on for about five minutes and made its way around the corner of the cafe, where Chenneour was scuffling with the thief, appearing to hit him with her phone after she snatched it back. While she was able to wrestle her phone out of his hands, the actress ended up with a concussion and a deep fear of leaving the house.

"It became a matter of -- in my mind -- a matter of life and death," she recounted. "So I did things like, I remember kicking him back with my leg to create space in case he had a weapon on him. It was a life-changing, crazy moment."

Chenneour continued, "I didn't want to go outside. And as a woman, we already have our wits about us around strangers and random men, so to have this happen to me -- while dealing with that base level that a lot of women have made me quite agoraphobic. Leaving the house was really hard."

The perpetrator, Zacariah Boulares, is no stranger to this kind of violence, and has been seen on CCTV footage with a machete on other occasions. And at just 16, he was convicted of threatening to behead Welsh singer Aled Jones during a Rolex robbery and served 14 months of a 24-month sentence.

While Boulares was later arrested and pleaded guilty, In an Instagram Stories post detailing the incident, Chenneour said a second man allegedly involved won't be facing consequences. "The man that threatened to stab me will not be going to court and has been released due to lack of evidence," she explained. "I know karma will get him."

She also thanked the employees at the café, writing, "I'm so grateful to the staff at Joe & The Juice -- they were incredible during the incident and when I went back to see them after."

"London has become increasingly dangerous, and this cannot be normalized," Chenneour added, with former Chief Superintendent, Parm Sandhu telling This Morning that phone thefts in London are up 150 percent. "I'm not just speaking for myself -- I'm speaking for every person who's had enough."