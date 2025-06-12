Candace Cameron Bure Fears Opening 'Demonic' Portal by Watching Horror Movies

Getty

"I don't even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal," Bure proclaimed.

Candace Cameron Bure fears horror films and video games could invite "demonic" forces into her home.

On a recent episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, Bure expressed her hesitations about watching freaky flicks at home while speaking with pastor Jonathan Pokluda and her 25-year-old son, Lev.

"I feel like you guys make fun of me … particularly when I'm serious about a spiritual thing happening," she continued. "Like the portal. They laugh at me because of the portal."

The Full House alum continued to explain her fears that watching such content could "let stuff inside" their home.

"Listen, I’m in the film industry," Bure added. "I understand how it all works. I know that movie has a crew of 200 people, and they're lighting it, and they're adding the sound effects, and it's makeup, and the camera, people and actors; however, there's still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it."

She later in the episode noted that she feels similarly about other products, specifically calling out the canned water brand Liquid Death.

"That just reminded me like you posted something a while back about Liquid Death," she recollected to Pastor Pokluda. "You're like, 'Do you want to buy a product that is literally being cursed as it's going out into distribution?'"

The Hallmark Movie star prefers to stick with the Christmas-themed love stories, having shot two herself already this year.