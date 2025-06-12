Dua Lipa Confirms Engagement to Callum Turner, Spills on Ring

Getty/Instagram

Dua Lipa excitedly confirms her engagement to Callum Turner in the new British Vogue's July Issue.

"Yeah we're engaged. It's very exciting," she told the publication for a new cover story.

The 29-year-old singer shared how she and her now-fiancé met with the magazine as well, saying the two saw each other at The River Cafe in London, where she was enjoying dinner with her dad and he was out with friends. They were introduced by the restaurant's co-owner, but soon realized this wasn’t the first time their paths crossed.

"There’s a lot of 'Sliding Doors' moments, we have so many friends in common," Lipa said.

A year later, she was at a restaurant with her friend in LA and her eyes laid on a familiar face.

"And all of a sudden Callum shows up," she said, sharing that she thought to herself, "Oh, it's that really hot guy from The River Cafe.'"

He asked her what she was reading and she said Hernan Diaz's novel Trust. "And we both just happened to be reading the same book," she recalled.

The "Physical" singer first sparked engagement rumors back in December, after her "end of the year" post casually included a shot of her with a big shiny rock on her left ring finger.

Speaking with Vogue, she not only confirmed the engagement -- finally -- but revealed Callum consulted with her best friends and sister about the type of ring that would best suit her before popping the question.

"I'm obsessed with it. It’s so me," she said of the sparkler. "It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

She told the publication they have no plans for a wedding yet due to their busy schedules ... but are enjoying the engagement phase as much as possible.

"I want to finish my tour, Callum's shooting, so we're just enjoying this period," she said. "I've never been someone who's really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: 'Oh, what would I wear?'"

"This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever – it's a really special feeling," she added.