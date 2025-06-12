Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts' Daughter Kai Opens Up About Trans Identity Struggles

Getty

Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts' daughter, Kai, is opening up about how her transgender identity has influenced her aspirations in the modeling industry.

While speaking with Interview magazine, the 16-year-old recalled "struggling" with her gender identity when she was younger, sharing that it sparked her interest in modeling.

"I want to be a supermodel. Period," Kai said. "I've been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film."

"Struggling with gender identity from a young age most likely had something to do with it," she added. "I always wanted to grow up and be a beautiful, glamorous, influential woman, like Marilyn [Monroe]."

Kai noted that she looks up to the "older generation of transgender people, especially in fashion," naming Alex Consani, Hunter Schafer, Hari Nef, and more.

"It's so great that there's a strong community of us in the fashion world; it's really a doll takeover." she said. "It's important to all of us to have a sense of community, especially when we're under such hostile attack."

And Kai's aspirations to make her mark as a model are already underway as she made her modeling debut in March when she walked the Valentino Ready to Wear runway show in Paris Fashion Week. (See photo, below.)

She also appeared in a Valentino Fall 2025 campaign, which dropped in April, but was filmed earlier.

"My first job in fashion ... was a Valentino campaign that shot in February," Kai told Interview. "That job made me realize, 'Okay, this is what I want to do.'"

Kai's interview with the magazine comes a month after Liev praised his daughter while speaking with Variety.

Schreiber, 57, said Kai did not technically come out to him and Watts, alluding that he and the actress already knew about their daughter's true identity. However, he did recall the moment Kai asked her parents to use she/her pronouns.

"Kai was always who Kai is," he told Variety. "But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns. To be honest with you, it didn't feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long."

The Ray Donovan alum went on to gush over how his daughter has proudly stepped up in her community.

"Kai is such a fighter," he said. "It's important that she goes, 'Hey, I am trans,' and, 'Look at me.'"