A Complete Breakdown of the Olivia Munn and Ms. Rachel Drama

After Munn received backlash for saying she doesn't allow her children to watch Ms. Rachel's videos, John Mulaney stepped in, claiming that his "wife and two kids are now receiving violent and threatening comments and messages."

A few days ago, Olivia Munn shared some seemingly harmless thoughts about kids' programming, including beloved children's education YouTube star Ms. Rachel.

However, her comments blew up online, with Munn apparently receiving backlash on social media. Since the actress name-dropped Ms. Rachel, in particular, it appears many critics related Munn's remarks to Ms. Rachel's advocacy for children in Gaza.

And according to her husband, John Mulaney, and People, the online criticism resulted in "violent" attacks against Munn and her family. This prompted Ms. Rachel to also speak out and denounce "hate, attacks or hurtful comments."

Read on for a complete breakdown of the drama.

Munn's Comments About Kids' Shows Spark Criticism

In a since-deleted interview with People, which was published on June 8, Munn -- who shares Malcolm, 3, and Méi, 8 months, with Mulaney -- explained why she doesn't allow her children to watch Ms. Rachel's YouTube videos, or any kids' shows for that matter.

"I know kids love [Ms. Rachel], but the thing is, if I can't watch it, I'm not going to spend the rest of my life going crazy. These kid shows drive me crazy," she said.

"Malcolm asked for Blue's Clues [recently], and I don't know who showed him Blue's Clues, but they are on my s-- list now," Munn added. "I said, 'Hell no. Not in my house.'"

Ms. Rachel Issues Statement

After Munn's comments made headlines, Ms. Rachel -- whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso -- addressed the subsequent media coverage in an Instagram post on Monday.

Ms. Rachel shared screenshots showing that she commented on outlets' coverage of Munn's remarks about her show by writing, "I'd rather you cover my advocacy for kids in Gaza."

"WHO CARES?! I'd rather you cover me advocating for kids in Gaza who are literally starving, largest cohort of child amputees in modern history, thousands & thousands killed - no medical care, no education, no homes… do better!!!," Ms. Rachel added in her caption.

The internet personality also emphasized that she holds no ill will toward Munn -- even if she's not a fan.

"***Not against her at all and don’t care that she doesn’t want to watch the show - all my love to her and her family - disappointed in the outlets," she clarified.

Ms. Rachel -- who has over 15 million subscribers on YouTube -- has continued to be vocal in her stance on advocating for children living in Gaza, amid the conflict in Palestine.

Munn Addresses Backlash

Then, on Tuesday, Munn shared her own statement, which she posted on her Instagram Stories.

In her post, The Newsroom alum star addressed the criticism, and clarified her comments about Ms. Rachel.

"To Ms. Rachel and her fans, I hear and respect the passion behind your support," she wrote. "I never anticipated the media would single out one small thing I said and distort it like they have."

"My comments were never meant to diminish the joy, comfort, and impact she brings to so many families," she added. "Every parent understands the importance of finding meaningful programming that helps us connect with our kids. I don't want something taken out of context to be a moment that steals even a minute of joy for anyone."

John Mulaney Speaks Out

Then, amid the backlash surrounding his wife, John Mulaney stepped in, and issued a statement of his own to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

"An innocent comment my wife Olivia Munn made about what children's programs we like has somehow unbelievably been conflated with not caring about the deaths of children in Gaza," the comedian wrote.

"Because of this, my wife and two kids are now receiving violent and threatening comments and messages in her DMs," he continued.

"This is absolutely insane and needs to stop," Mulaney added. "The people doing this are so wildly out of line and so unhelpful to any conversation. You took a nothing comment to a dark and dangerous place. This kind of behavior isn't activism."

Ms. Rachel Condemns 'Attacks' Against Munn

Following Mulaney's statement, Ms. Rachel shared another post to Instagram on Thursday, in which she asked her followers to "be kind" to Munn.

"Please be kind to Olivia & her precious family! ❤️‍🩹 I don't believe in hate, attacks or hurtful comments," she wrote, before clarifying that the comments she made in her previous statement. "As I said in my first post, this isn't about her. It was that I scroll & see stories that don't matter while seeing that children's immeausrable suffering is being ignored - it breaks me."

She also slammed the media for "cover a feud between two women" although it "doesn't exist."

"Her and I have been in touch and we are both choosing kindness," Ms. Rachel concluded.

In her caption, the YouTuber added, "This isnt happening but I also am not for canceling people who make mistakes. (She just shared an opinion which is fine.) We all make mistakes and struggle and misspeak and do beautiful, kind things because it’s hard to be a human. It's really hard."

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, People took down their initial interview with Munn, with the outlet later sharing an editor's note on its homepage on Thursday.