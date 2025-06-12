Nelly and Ashanti Reveal They 'Hated' Each Other Before Rekindling Romance

Getty

The pair open up about their rocky past, differing parenting styles and arguments over where they'll live in the first trailer for their new reality show, Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together.

Superstars Nelly and Ashanti are giving fans a look into their personal life -- thanks to a new reality TV show, Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together.

Peacock dropped their first sneak peek footage from the series on Thursday, ahead of the show's premiere later this month on the streamer. In it, the two look back at their sometimes-rocky romance, before reflecting on their life together now, as both a family of entertainers.

As they explain in the trailer, the two were on-and-off again for about 11 years, before they called it quits in 2013. They said they never expected to get back together, with each saying they "hated" the other.

Then, "she got me, y'all," says Nelly in the footage.

They were rekindled their romance in 2022, before officially tying the knot in 2023. The two artists later welcomed their first child together -- son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, also known as "KK" -- in July 2024.

The new show is set to give an inside look into their current lives together, their parenting styles and the struggles that they now face as a married couple.

"KK is my first child, so I'm a little more frantic," Ashanti says of how she's raising their son. "My parenting style, just don't burn down the house," Nelly quips, as he was already a father-to-four before his latest addition.

The "Must be the Money" singer shares two kids with his ex, Channetta Valentine, and adopted his sister's two kids after her death in 2005.

The trailer also teases some hurdles the couple needs to overcome, including where they're going to live, but they seem determined to make it work.

"With our lives moving so fast, it's not perfect but we can work our way through it," Nelly says, as Ashanti adds, "Till death do us part."