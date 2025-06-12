Politicians React to Senator Alex Padilla Being Detained for Interrupting Kristi Noem Press Briefing

News By TooFab Staff
Getty

Politicians took to social media to react after the California senator was nearly tackled to the ground for interrupting the briefing to speak to Noem about the ongoing ICE raids in Los Angeles.

After U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was detained and handcuffed by law enforcement after attempting to get the attention of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem at a press briefing regarding the ongoing Los Angeles riots, politicians around the country took to social media to share their reaction.

In video from the incident, the California Democrat can be seen shouting questions he has for Noem, before being forcefully pushed from the room by several men.

He's then delivered to two FBI officers who were assisting the Secret Service in protecting Noem, law enforcement sources tell TMZ. Padilla appears to resist when asked to put his hands behind his back, telling officers "hands off" before he's nearly forced face-down to the ground while they handcuff him.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement following the incident, accusing Padilla of choosing "disrespectful political theatre" to interrupt a live press conference.

That statement says Padilla did not identify himself or comply with officers' demands, and they therefore "acted appropriately," but as video from the incident shows, Padilla did announce himself before attempting to say his piece about the ongoing unrest in Los Angeles over the ICE raids. DHS also confirmed Noem met with Padilla for 15 minutes after his brief detainment.

California Governor Gavin Newsom was outraged by the incident, taking to X with a call to "end" this time of treatment of elected officials.

"Senator Alex Padilla is one of the most decent people I know. This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now," Newsom tweeted.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass shared a similar sentiment, tweeting, "What just happened to @SenAlexPadilla is absolutely abhorrent and outrageous. He is a sitting United States Senator. This administration's violent attacks on our city must end."

"Senator Alex Padilla is a good man and principled public servant. The brazen and aggressive manhandling of Senator Padilla by the Trump administration is a sickening disgrace," Brooklyn congressman and House democrat, Hakeem Jeffries, wrote. "Anyone who assaulted the Senator should be held accountable. No one is above the law."

In a video shared to X, California Representative Norma Torres called the moment an "abuse of power" an accused President Donald Trump and his administration of failing to keep Californians safe amid the ongoing unrest.

"Let's call it what it is: a disgraceful abuse of power. Senator Alex Padilla was dragged and handcuffed out for daring to question Secretary Noem," she tweeted. "This wasn't a threat—it was dissent. They're not keeping us safe—they're silencing us."

See more reactions below:

While most of the reactions to the incident were in favor of Padilla and against the unprecedented treatment of the senator, some were in support of Noem, with Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Homeland Security Secretary, echoing the statement released by DHS.

Padilla's office released a statement in response, saying the senator "was in the federal building to receive a briefing with [U.S. Air Force] General Guillot and was listening to Secretary Noem's press conference. He tried to ask the Secretary a question, and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed. He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information."

