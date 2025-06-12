Politicians React to Senator Alex Padilla Being Detained for Interrupting Kristi Noem Press Briefing

Getty

Politicians took to social media to react after the California senator was nearly tackled to the ground for interrupting the briefing to speak to Noem about the ongoing ICE raids in Los Angeles.

After U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was detained and handcuffed by law enforcement after attempting to get the attention of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem at a press briefing regarding the ongoing Los Angeles riots, politicians around the country took to social media to share their reaction.

In video from the incident, the California Democrat can be seen shouting questions he has for Noem, before being forcefully pushed from the room by several men.

He's then delivered to two FBI officers who were assisting the Secret Service in protecting Noem, law enforcement sources tell TMZ. Padilla appears to resist when asked to put his hands behind his back, telling officers "hands off" before he's nearly forced face-down to the ground while they handcuff him.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement following the incident, accusing Padilla of choosing "disrespectful political theatre" to interrupt a live press conference.

That statement says Padilla did not identify himself or comply with officers' demands, and they therefore "acted appropriately," but as video from the incident shows, Padilla did announce himself before attempting to say his piece about the ongoing unrest in Los Angeles over the ICE raids. DHS also confirmed Noem met with Padilla for 15 minutes after his brief detainment.

Senator Alex Padilla is one of the most decent people I know.



This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful.



Trump and his shock troops are out of control.



This must end now. https://t.co/rE7wu9Q63O — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 12, 2025 @CAgovernor

California Governor Gavin Newsom was outraged by the incident, taking to X with a call to "end" this time of treatment of elected officials.

"Senator Alex Padilla is one of the most decent people I know. This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now," Newsom tweeted.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass shared a similar sentiment, tweeting, "What just happened to @SenAlexPadilla is absolutely abhorrent and outrageous. He is a sitting United States Senator. This administration's violent attacks on our city must end."

What just happened to @SenAlexPadilla is absolutely abhorrent and outrageous.



He is a sitting United States Senator.



This administration’s violent attacks on our city must end.pic.twitter.com/qbh9ZPE8i9 — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 12, 2025 @MayorOfLA

"Senator Alex Padilla is a good man and principled public servant. The brazen and aggressive manhandling of Senator Padilla by the Trump administration is a sickening disgrace," Brooklyn congressman and House democrat, Hakeem Jeffries, wrote. "Anyone who assaulted the Senator should be held accountable. No one is above the law."

Senator Alex Padilla is a good man and principled public servant.



The brazen and aggressive manhandling of Senator Padilla by the Trump administration is a sickening disgrace.



Anyone who assaulted the Senator should be held accountable.



No one is above the law. pic.twitter.com/s9pHXP5tRD — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 12, 2025 @RepJeffries

In a video shared to X, California Representative Norma Torres called the moment an "abuse of power" an accused President Donald Trump and his administration of failing to keep Californians safe amid the ongoing unrest.

"Let's call it what it is: a disgraceful abuse of power. Senator Alex Padilla was dragged and handcuffed out for daring to question Secretary Noem," she tweeted. "This wasn't a threat—it was dissent. They're not keeping us safe—they're silencing us."

Let’s call it what it is: a disgraceful abuse of power. Senator Alex Padilla was dragged and handcuffed out for daring to question Secretary Noem. This wasn’t a threat—it was dissent. They’re not keeping us safe—they’re silencing us. pic.twitter.com/SbSpwfuIHL — Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) June 12, 2025 @NormaJTorres

See more reactions below:

Watching this video sickened my stomach, the manhandling of a United States Senator, Senator Padilla.



We need immediate answers to what the hell went on.pic.twitter.com/OKunL1mDSZ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2025 @SenSchumer

Sen. Padilla thrown to the ground, manhandled, brutally taken down, handcuffed



It's disgusting

Reeks of totalitarianism

Un-American

Not what democracies do



Sen. Padilla was in that building to ask questions of what's going on in California, doing his duty to his constituents… https://t.co/3IW2o1SX6H — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2025 @SenSchumer

🚨THROWN TO THE GROUND AND ARRESTED: CA @SenAlexPadilla was forcibly removed from a DHS press conference—an elected U.S. Senator who represents the PEOPLE OF CALIFORNIA. This isn’t just shocking, it’s a threat to the rule of law and democratic accountability.



Sen. Padilla is… pic.twitter.com/l81OWrJ3wq — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) June 12, 2025 @RepJimmyGomez

This is disgusting.



If this is how they treat Alex Padilla, a United States Senator, how do you think they’ll treat you? https://t.co/RVvs52jd4b — Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) June 12, 2025 @SenTinaSmith

This is a United States Senator being violently removed from a public briefing. Many of are reaching out to Senator Padilla right now and there are facts we need to gather, but this is a very, very serious moment. https://t.co/2a9Zb1cnTk — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 12, 2025 @ChrisMurphyCT

A group of us just arrived on the Senate floor to challenge our colleagues - on both sides of the aside - to rise to this moment and jointly condemn what has happened to Sen. Padilla. Yes we still need to collect the full facts, but this appears to be a defining moment for the… — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 12, 2025 @ChrisMurphyCT

Alex Padilla — a sitting U.S. Senator — was just assaulted for asking a question on behalf of his constituents.



He was literally doing his job, posing no threat other than exposing the lies of this administration. 1/2 https://t.co/gcrNezC5Va — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) June 12, 2025 @WhipKClark

Senator Padilla was elected to serve the people of California, and he flew home to get answers for his constituents. Instead, he was forcibly removed from a public press conference — thrown to the ground and handcuffed.



The fact that the Trump administration is willing to use… https://t.co/57vead2BDO — Rep. Morgan McGarvey (@RepMcGarvey) June 12, 2025 @RepMcGarvey

Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem.



Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’… https://t.co/5TGxrRZ2Ex — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 12, 2025 @DHSgov

While most of the reactions to the incident were in favor of Padilla and against the unprecedented treatment of the senator, some were in support of Noem, with Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Homeland Security Secretary, echoing the statement released by DHS.

Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem.



Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’… https://t.co/JkwevrKn3y — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 12, 2025 @TriciaOhio