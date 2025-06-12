Sabrina Carpenter Goes Nude for Rolling Stone, Hits Back at Criticism for Sexual Lyrics & Performances

David LaChapelle for Rolling Stone

"I truly feel like I've never lived in a time where women have been picked apart more, and scrutinized in every capacity," Carpenter tells the publication.

Sabrina Carpenter is hitting back at her haters.

The "Manchild" singer covers the new issue of Rolling Stone, stripping down to nothing but some stockings for a nude photoshoot with photographer David LaChapelle. The cover story comes ahead of the singer's album, "Man's Best Friend," who is dropping next month -- just one year after the release of her smash "Short n' Sweet" album.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In addition to the nude cover shot, Carpenter, 26, embraces her sexuality in other photos in the shoot ... wearing her underwear, corsets and sheer looks throughout. In the accompanying article, she also discusses some of the online talk about her sexually charged performances and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, responding to criticism.

"It's always so funny to me when people complain. They're like, 'All she does is sing about this.' But those are the songs that you've made popular. Clearly you love sex. You're obsessed with it," she said.

"It's in my show. There's so many more moments than the 'Juno' positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can't control that," she added, referring to her acting out different sex positions when performing the song "Juno."

"If you come to the show, you'll [also] hear the ballads, you"ll hear the more introspective numbers," she continued. "I find irony and humor in all of that, because it seems to be a recurring theme. I'm not upset about it, other than I feel mad pressure to be funny sometimes."

Speaking more generally about women in the public eye later in the article, Carpenter said she doesn't believe she's ever lived in a time "where women have been picked apart more, and scrutinized in every capacity."

"I'm not just talking about me. I'm talking about every female artist that is making art right now," the former Disney star continued.

"We're in such a weird time where you would think it's girl power, and women supporting women, but in reality, the second you see a picture of someone wearing a dress on a carpet, you have to say everything mean about it in the first 30 seconds that you see it."

She added that artists basically "just have to grow thicker skin," while their haters "don't have to learn how to shut their mouths."