New Spaceballs Movie Coming In 2027 -- with Mel Brooks, 98, Returning as Yogurt!

"After 40 years, we asked, what do the fans want. Instead, we're making this movie. May the Schwartz be with you," Brooks exclaimed in a video teasing the project.

The Schwartz Awakens!

On Thursday, Amazon MGM studios confirmed Mel Brooks will reportedly reprise his role as Yogurt in a new Spaceballs film -- set for a 2027 theatrical release.

The announcement came with a video teasing the project, poking fun at all the prequels, sequels and "countless TV spinoffs" to come out of the property they initially spoofed, Star Wars.

"But in 38 years, there has only been one Spaceballs ... until now," the video teased, before Brooks popped up on screen.

I was that child who saw “Spaceballs” before I ever saw “Star Wars” and then wondered why anyone would do a dramatic remake of the Mel Brooks classic. It is therefore the greatest gift of my life to now help take the reins and work alongside Mel and this incredible group to do a… pic.twitter.com/QcJOM8EQ48 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 12, 2025 @joshgad

Josh Gad, who will also star in the film, shared the video, as well -- along with a statement about how much it means to be joining the franchise.

"I was that child who saw Spaceballs before I ever saw Star Wars and then wondered why anyone would do a dramatic remake of the Mel Brooks classic," he wrote. "It is therefore the greatest gift of my life to now help take the reins and work alongside Mel and this incredible group to do a sequel to the movie that first inspired George Lucas."

Aside from Brooks, both Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis reportedly reprising their roles. It's unclear whether Daphne Zuniga will also return, while Keke Palmer has also been cast.

Both the late John Candy and Joan Rivers was also a key part of the original cast, with Rivers' daughter, Melissa Rivers, telling TooFab back in 2021 she'd be down to play her mom's role in any future projects.

The project -- written by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez and Gad -- is described as, "A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film."