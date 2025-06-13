Ava Phillippe Gives a Tour of Her Tattoos, Reveals Which Ones She's Removing

TikTok

The 25-year-old revealed the meaning behind her eight tattoos, why she's getting three removed, and which is her favorite.

Ava Phillippe is showing off her ink!

In a recent TikTok video, the actress -- who is the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe -- gave a tour of her eight tattoos, sharing the inspiration behind them and the ones she plans to have removed.

"I have eight tattoos. They're all on my arms. I'm in the process of getting three of them removed for various reasons," Ava began. "And here's what they look like."

The 25 year old kicked off the tour by showing the first tattoo she got, which is a tiny, black feather.

"This was my first tattoo that I got while I was in college," the UC Berkeley alum said. "I went to SF for the day with a friend and just said, 'Why not?' It's a feather. Just a reminder to keep things light."

Ava then revealed the four 9's she has inked on her forearm.

"I got them because my birthday is 9/9/99 and [they're] like my angel numbers I guess, or like, my lucky number," she shared. "I don't know, I just feel like 9 shows up in a lot of ways in my life.

The Doctor Odyssey guest star also has the word "true" inked in blue, telling her fans that it's a "reminder to be true to yourself."

Ava then revealed her fourth tattoo -- three small birds -- which has a special meaning.

"These are my birds, they symbolize me and my two little brothers," she said, referring to her siblings, Deacon Phillippe, 21, and Tennessee Toth, 12. "They're also a reference to a tattoo someone else in my family used to have ... but we don't talk about that."

Ava was possibly referring to a tattoo Witherspoon had that featured two birds with a star on her lower stomach. The actress appeared to have it removed, as it wasn't seen in a bikini photo she posted in 2016.

She also revealed the three tattoos she's in the process of removing, including an "Admit One" ticket stub.

"It just feels like it doesn't resonate it with me anymore," she said, "but initially, it wanted to get it because it was like, 'You got the ticket. Whatcha gonna do with it?'"

She also showed a tattoo that she's three sessions into removing, which featured a crying eye. In addition, Ava said she's been lasering off a candle with a match tattoo that's inked on her upper arm.

"I honestly forget about it all the time, and I don't really feel it's necessary anymore," she says about the latter.

Ava concluded her tour by showing off her "favorite tattoo."

"Last but not least, we have my little orchid baby, which is my favorite tattoo that I have," she shared, giving a shoutout to the tattoo artist.

"I got this one to kind of symbolize the sensitive little kid that I was," she said. "I was emotional. Orchids are notoriously sensitive and require a little bit of extra time and love to thrive. So I got this one to kind of honor little Ava."