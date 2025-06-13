Courtney Love Admits to Having a 'Friend With Benefits' for Her 'Romantic Crap'

Getty

Courtney Love has a new love in her life.

The Hole rocker, who shares daughter Frances Bean Cobain, 32, with her late husband Kurt Cobain, recently revealed she's been casually seeing someone while chatting about jealousy on the June 11 episode of Fashion Neurosis with Bella Freud.

"I don't know if I'm being in denial here but I have a friend, and I made friends with him when he was on the up in the art world and he's done astonishingly well and I could not be happier for him," Courtney shared. "I have another friend who I met on her come up and now she's bigger than I'll ever, ever be and I'm really happy for her."

The 60-year-old then addressed the topic of sexual jealousy and gave a hint about her current romantic situation.

"I'm a libertine," she admitted, "and the person that I most do my romantic crap with is also a libertine, so we are really more friends with benefits."

Though Courtney opened up about the situation, she declined to reveal the identity of her new partner.

"I don't like talking about them," she explained, "because there's jealousy around that person."

Courtney, who was married to the Nirvana rocker from 1992 until his tragic death in 1994, has been linked in the past to Edward Norton and Billy Corgan.

Jealousy in her romantic relationships, while sometimes contentious, has served as inspiration in her music, including Hole's iconic hit "Doll Parts."

"I had to write most of the lyrics on my arm in Sharpie as I ran out of paper," Courtney wrote in a now-deleted 2020 Instagram post, as reported by Rolling Stone. "People were pounding on the door as I wrote it. It was played for the first time about an hour later, at the Virgin megastore in Boston. It was about a boy, whose band had just left town, who I'd been sleeping with, who I heard was sleeping with two other girls."