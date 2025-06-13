Gregg Sulkin on 'Keyboard Warriors,' Bridgerton & Returning To Wizards of Waverly Place (Exclusive)

Getty

The star of The Kollective reveals how the show changed his view on the media, the most annoying piece of "fake news" about him and why he believes "every government should be questioned."

Gregg Sulkin wants fans to continue holding onto hope that he could return to the world of Disney's Wizards Beyond of Waverly Place.

While promoting his new series, Hulu's The Kollective, the 33-year-old actor exclusively opened up to TooFab about the likelihood of his character, Mason Greybeck, returning for the reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

"They should always have hope because this is a very special show to me and obviously, you know, my relationship with David [Henrie] and Selena [Gomez] and the rest of the cast," he told TooFab. "It started when I was 17, 18 years old so, it's one that is always going to be very meaningful to me."

The Kollective -- which shows a different side to Sulkin's acting -- premiered on Tuesday, June 10. It picks up after a tragedy that inspires young journalists to expose government corruption and lies via a dangerous investigation.

"I think I've always looked at the news and questioned it. You know, Denzel [Washington] said a quote years ago that I looked at and, I'm paraphrasing here, but he basically said, 'Sometimes if you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you do read the newspaper you're misinformed.' And, so, you know, it's one of those situations," Sulkin said.

"Social media has created and heightened this tension and it's just a shame that people aren't able just to have a calm civilized conversation about things," he continued. "I think shows like this raise the question in a quite an intelligent way and I think that we should all question when we read articles or when we hear certain governments."

"Every government should be questioned because they have a lot of power that comes with huge responsibility to make sure they're doing the right thing," he said, before adding that it's paramount to ensure "everybody is at least sharing the truth."

Being in the spotlight, Sulkin has had his fair share of fake news being written about him, with one in particular he wants to debunk.

"One time online they said I was 5"7. I'm not 5"7. I'd like to think I'm 6"2," he joked, before sharing his real height.

"I'm not 6"2 either. I'm 5"11. I think throughout my life there's always been things written about me. Some of them are true, I'm sure. And then some of them maybe aren't true," he continued. "And I think when you do this job... You just have to sort of take it with a pinch of salt."

The Six Triple Eight star said he prefers people to say "bad things" about him, instead of going after anybody he loves.

"It's just crazy. I don't understand the whole like 'the keyboard warrior,' the nasty comments, and it thankfully doesn't actually come to me but I see it sometimes online and it does upset me because I just don't like the idea of a human being sitting behind a keyboard and deciding to not be nice to another human," he said.

With a following of almost 7 million on Instagram, Sulkin said he feels he has a "responsibility to share the truth."

"Throughout my life there are some countries that I've been to in the world and I don't like it when I see them getting a really bad name in the media," he began. "I just think it's important to share my version of the truth with care and respect to the fact that another human being may have a different opinion and to be open to hearing what they have to say."

Sulkin also stressed the importance of "educating yourself," adding that it's not just up to the "leaders around the world."

"It starts with community... But, also it'd be nice from the top down too," he added.

While the British star isn't a fan of the "keyboard warriors," a few die-hard fans/kind hearted people behind the keyboard shared their hope to see Sulkin venture into the Bridgerton world.

"I am a fan of the show. Also, my best friend is engaged to Phoebe [Dynevor] who was on the show. So, out of respect and it's English so of course I love the show," he began.

Fans have suggested he could have taken on Jonathan Bailey's role as Anthony Bridgerton ... or could take on the Will Tilson's role as Gregory Bridgerton, should they age up the character.

"You know what, weirdly, I've never auditioned for Bridgerton. I would love to! I would love to be a part of the show," he revealed to TooFab.