Ryan Murphy Reveals First Photos from JFK Jr., Carolyn Bessette Series 'American Love Story'

JFK Jr.'s nephew Jack Schlossberg, Caroline Kennedy's son, also commented on Murphy's post.

Ryan Murphy has revealed the first photos of his John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette from his upcoming series, American Love Story.

The camera test images shared Friday on the official Ryan Murphy Productions Instagram account show stars Paul Kelly as John-John and Sarah Pidgeon as his wife, both of whom died in a plane crash off of Martha's Vineyard in 1999. Kennedy was 38 at the time of his death, while Bessette was 33.

"FIRST LOOK! 📸 Here are some stills from our LOVE STORY camera test," Murphy wrote in his caption.

"We started shooting this week in New York City and can't wait until you see the romantic and tragic love story between America's prince, JFK Jr., and fashion icon Carolyn Bessette," he continued, confirming the show will release the week of Valentine's Day 2026.

"Over a thousand actors auditioned for each of these roles, and we absolutely found the perfect choices," he concluded, "Congratulations Sarah and Paul!"

In a second post, Murphy also shared test footage of both Kelly and Pidgeon, as well as Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein, Leila George as Kelly Klein, Sydney Lemmon as Lauren Bessette and Noah Fearnley as Carolyn's ex and Baywatch star Michael Bergin.

Kennedy's real-life nephew, Jack Schlossberg, reacted in the comments of Murphy's post, writing, "HEY RYAN — admiration for John is great but maybe consider DONATING PROFITS TO THE KENNEDY LIBRARY thanks."

Murphy actually responded, writing, "I absolutely will."

The FX show is the latest "Story" offering from Murphy, who has so far released American Horror Story, American Crime Story and American Sports Story. He's also made Feud and the upcoming series The Beauty for the network.