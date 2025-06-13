Meet The Parents Cast Reunite 25 Years Later, Tease Ariana Grande's Role In New Sequel

Getty

Teri Polo, Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro sat down together, saying Grande is "kind of the whole engine of the new movie."

Good things usually come in threes, but for the minds behind Meet the Parents, it looks like four is their lucky number.

The leads of the iconic franchise -- Teri Polo, Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro -- reunited to celebrate their upcoming fourth installment.

"I'm always happy to see these people," Stiller told Today in their new interview, which aired Friday, after a recent 25th anniversary reunion at the 2025 Tribeca Festival.

"It feels like there's these memories we all have that triggered when we see each other and that could be a good thing or a bad thing," Stiller added, as De Niro and Polo laughed.

It's been 25 years since the first film hit screens, showcasing the relatable fears every new partner feels when going home to meet the potential in-laws.

"I don't think any of us had any idea that it was going to be so stinking successful," Polo shared.

De Niro then recalled his favorite line from the first film where his character Jack accuses Greg Focker [Stiller] of smoking marijuana. "I like the one, going down to Chinatown," De Niro said, before adding that he liked Stiller's "reactions" to his acting.

The pair also looked back on a moment that wasn't in the script -- when their characters first meet and Greg is checking out Jack's house.

"I like looked up at the house, and Bob was there and he went, [mimicking De Niro's infamous facial expression as he looked up at the house too], like you reacted to what I was looking at and it wasn't in the script, and I was like, 'Oh he's listening and he's watching me and he's reacting and it's so funny,'" Stiller said.

While the cast didn't share too much about the upcoming film, they did touch on pop singer Ariana Grande's role.

"The character she's playing, she's going to be really, really funny, and kind of the whole engine of the new movie, to it's exciting," Stiller said.

"Half the scenes that I have with her, will be singing scenes," De Niro joked.